Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Treasury Committee: Fuel duty fiction clouds fiscal forecasts
The Treasury Committee today points out the fiscal fiction that clouds fuel duty forecasts.
In a new report, the Committee examines the long-standing Treasury policy assumption that fuel duty will rise with inflation. This assumption is used by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) as a basis for its fiscal forecasts, which highlight the health of the nation’s finances. The OBR is currently preparing its forecast, which will be delivered alongside the Budget in March.
Currently, it is the Treasury’s policy to increase fuel duty in line with inflation each year. Because it is official Government policy, the OBR assumes that an annual inflation-linked increase to fuel duty will occur.
However, since 2011, successive Chancellors have entirely refrained from raising fuel duty. In the 2022 Spring Statement, the Treasury announced a 5p per litre cut to fuel duty for 12 months.
Because Governments have consistently not raised fuel duty with inflation, despite such an increase being part of the Treasury’s underlying policy assumptions, the OBR considers fuel duty a risk to its fiscal forecast.
In the report, the cross-party Committee of MPs states that the repeated failure of Governments to follow their own policy on fuel duty undermines the credibility of the OBR's fiscal forecasts.
The MPs recommend the Treasury should assume there will be no inflation-linked rise in fuel duty when providing the OBR with a policy assumption for future forecasts. This would more accurately reflect the recent path of fuel duty and make for a more credible forecast.
Such an action would not prevent the Chancellor from proposing changes to the rate of fuel duty at future fiscal events.
Chair's comment
Commenting on the report, Harriett Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:
“Over the past twelve months we’ve seen first-hand the importance of the forecasts provided by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility. After years of fiscal forecast fiction, it’s time for the Government to more accurately reflect the actual path of fuel duty. Doing so would enable the OBR to produce a more credible forecast.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/175536/treasury-committee-fuel-duty-fiction-clouds-fiscal-forecasts/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government inaction leaves women harmed by medical intervention adrift without support, say MPs20/01/2023 12:05:00
Ministers must act urgently to enable women and children avoidably harmed by medical intervention to receive compensation and care, MPs say in a report published today.
Government urged to strengthen draft Mental Health Bill19/01/2023 11:05:00
The Government’s draft Mental Health Bill must be strengthened to address rising numbers detained under current legislation and tackle unacceptable and inexcusable failures on racial inequalities, say MPs and Peers.
Don’t let complacency jeopardise the creative industries17/01/2023 10:15:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report At risk: our creative future
MPs call for greater focus on pay and performer rights to ensure music streaming fairness13/01/2023 11:25:00
More focus is still needed on ensuring creators and performers receive a fairer cut of the money made from streaming music, MPs say today, in a report calling for the establishment of a wide-ranging national strategy for music.
UK defence policy: from aspiration to reality?12/01/2023 12:05:00
The House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee has today published its report looking at the UK’s defence policy, entitled ‘UK defence policy: from aspiration to reality?’
DCMS ‘lacks compelling vision’ on sport for England09/01/2023 12:10:00
The government committed to delivering a lasting legacy as part of the £8.8 billion London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including increasing the number of adults participating in sports. But in a report today the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee says the benefits have failed to materialise, with the proportion of adults participating in sport at least once a week actually falling in the first three years following the Games.
National ‘war effort’ mobilisation needed to improve energy efficiency, install solar panels on new developments and set clear date to end oil and gas licensing05/01/2023 14:15:00
The Environmental Audit Committee sets out how the UK can accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and secure energy supplies to tackle the energy affordability, security and sustainability crises facing the UK.
Aligning legislation, introducing a two-tier system of application costs and greater mental health support: MPs publish report on firearms licensing22/12/2022 11:15:00
The Scottish Affairs Committee today sets out a number of areas that can potentially save costs, streamline rules and mitigate against mental health concerns of firearms licence holders. The Committee’s short inquiry was opened in the wake of the tragic shooting on the Isle of Skye.