Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Treasury Committee publishes savings rates responses from banks and building societies
The Treasury Committee today publishes responses on easy access savings rates from Nationwide, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money.
Last month, the cross-party Committee of MPs widened its campaign for banks to increase the savings rates offered to loyal customers, questioning why easy access savings rates are much lower than the current Bank of England base rate.
The MPs asked how the banks and building societies determine the level of interest rate increases to pass on to savers, and whether they inform their loyal customers that higher alternatives may be available.
Collectively, these banks and building societies, defined as ‘scale challengers’, account for a quarter of all personal current accounts, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The responses can be read in full here.
Around 60 per cent of household deposits are held in instant access accounts, according to the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, who last month reported the pass-through of interest rate rises to savers has been “unusually weak”.
When the Committee began its inquiry into retail banks in February, the big four banks offered between 0.5 and 0.65 per cent for easy access savings accounts. Today, the big four offer rates between 0.7 and 1.35 per cent. The Bank of England interest rate is currently 4.5 per cent.
Chair comment
Commenting on the correspondence, Harriett Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:
“With the Bank of England confirming the pass through of base rate increases to easy access savings accounts has been unusually weak, it’s clearer than ever that the nation’s biggest banks need to up their game and encourage saving. While other products are available to those who shop around, the measly easy access rates on offer lead us to conclude that loyal customers are being squeezed to bolster bank profit margins.
“We remain concerned that the loyalty penalty is especially prominent for elderly and vulnerable customers who may still rely on high street bank branches.”
Jenny Ross, Editor of Which? Money, said:
"Our research has shown that high street banks have been short changing savers by paying unjustifiably low rates for years - and MPs are right to hold them to account for this.
"The introduction of the FCA's Consumer Duty must mean tough action against firms who continue to offer such meagre rates.
"In the meantime, the advice from Which? is simple: if you’re not happy with the interest you’re earning from your bank, now’s the time to switch."
The Committee has been questioning retail banks on their easy access savings rates. Earlier this year, the Committee questioned the chief executives of Barclays UK, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group. Correspondence following the evidence session can be read in full here.
Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed to the Committee that the harm to loyal customers earning low savings rates was likely to have increased as interest rates have risen.
Further Information
- Further information on the Committee’s ‘retail banks’ inquiry, including a full list of correspondence and previous press releases, can be found here.
- Bank of England reference: extract from May 2023 Monetary Policy Report, pp61-63
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/195567/treasury-committee-publishes-savings-rates-responses-from-banks-and-building-societies/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Committee on Standards report on the conduct of Matt Hancock published05/06/2023 16:20:00
This report arises from an investigation opened by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards on his own initiative.
Levelling up policy will fail without long-term substantive funding for councils, say MPs26/05/2023 15:20:00
The laudable aim to level up the country risks failure unless the Government can provide the long-term substantive funding necessary to help local councils to deliver economic growth for their communities, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Friday).
Implementation of Children’s social care strategy unambitious and slow, says Lord’s Committee25/05/2023 14:25:00
The Public Services Committee has published its new report, responding to the Government’s Strategy to reform children’s social care, 'Stable homes built on love: implementation strategy and consultation: Children’s Social Care Reform 2023'.
Applications open for schools to take part in the next youth engagement programme22/05/2023 15:25:00
The Environment and Climate Change Committee is offering secondary schools, sixth form colleges, and further education colleges the opportunity to work with the Committee by applying for its youth engagement programme for 14-18 year olds.
MPs express deep concern about gaps in rural mental health care18/05/2023 12:05:00
MPs express deep concern about how isolation, poor public transport and a relative lack of digital connectivity have contributed to poor mental health outcomes for all categories of people across rural communities in England, but especially among farm workers and vets.
Consumer cryptocurrency trading should be regulated as gambling, Treasury Committee says in new report17/05/2023 14:20:00
The Treasury Committee today calls for consumer trading in unbacked crypto to be regulated as gambling.
Sustainability of local journalism: CMS Committee publishes Government response17/05/2023 13:10:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government response to its report on the sustainability of local journalism.
MPs call for research sector reforms to address concerns with reproducibility of science10/05/2023 13:15:00
A new report by the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee highlights concerns over the reproducibility of scientific research.
Government ambition on nuclear energy must be translated into action by pushing ahead with Wylfa nuclear power station, MPs argue03/05/2023 14:20:00
Concrete commitment by ministers on the future of nuclear energy, and in particular at Wylfa in North Wales, is lacking despite positive policy signals, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today.