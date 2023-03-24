National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Treasury loses £1.5 billion since hike in rented housing
Tax changes in the private rented sector have contributed to the loss of £1.5 billion in Treasury revenue, according to new independent analysis commissioned by the NRLA.
The analysis, conducted by Capital Economics, found that restrictions in mortgage interest relief have contributed to there being 1.2 million fewer properties in the private rented sector in the UK than there otherwise could have been.
The research comes as renters across the country continue to face a shortage of homes to rent. According to Zoopla, compared to the five-year average, demand for rented housing is up 46% whilst supply is down 38%.
The supply crisis faced by renters follows the decision in 2015 by then-Chancellor George Osborne to restrict Mortgage Interest Relief in the private rented sector to the basic rate of income tax.
Capital Economics also finds that between 2010 and 2016 the stock of private rented housing increased by a rate of 3.7% a year. However, between 2017 and 2021, the period in which the mortgage interest changes were implemented, it grew by just 0.4% a year.
The analysis reveals how, if private rented housing stock had continued to grow at a rate of 3.7%, there would have been a total of 6.8 million properties in the private rented sector in 2021 - around 1.2 million more properties than were actually available to rent.
According to Capital Economics’ research, the annual income and corporation tax revenue from these extra rented properties would have boosted Treasury revenue by £1.5 billion.
The NRLA is calling on the Government to undertake a full review of the impact of recent tax rises on the sector. It argues that this must assess the impact of the Mortgage Interest Relief changes on the market. Ministers must also consider the rationale for the change, given the Institute for Fiscal Studies has previously argued it is wrong to suggest landlords have been taxed more favourably than homeowners.
Further details regarding the analysis published by the NRLA can be found here.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“At a time when renters are struggling to find a place to live, today’s research shows that the Government has shot itself in the foot.
“The decision to restrict mortgage interest relief has not only stifled investment in the very homes tenants need, it has also come at a considerable cost to the Treasury in lost revenue.
“When you consider that the Government’s rationale for the changes has been refuted by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, it is clear that the Chancellor needs to review this misguided tax hike.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/treasury-loses-billions-since-hike-in-rented-housing-tax
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA announces new partnership with Crisis16/12/2022 14:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) recently (14 December 2022) announced its new partnership with Crisis, the national charity for homeless people.
Police and councils failing to tackle anti-social tenants, finds new NRLA research13/12/2022 14:15:00
New data published today by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) reveals the extent of the misery communities now endure due to the failure of police and local authorities to tackle anti-social behaviour in the private rented sector.
NRLA responds to Minister's acknowledgement of PRS' supply and demand crisis12/12/2022 16:15:00
Following the publication of a letter by the Minister for the Private Rented Sector Felicity Buchan MP which was sent to the Levelling Up, Housing & Communites Committee, the NRLA has issued its own response to the Minister's acknowledgement of the many issues currently impacting the market.
Autumn statement a missed opportunity to boost housing supply21/11/2022 16:15:00
NRLA recently (17 November 2022) responded to the Chancellor’s decision to cut the Capital Gains Tax allowance in the Autumn Statement, and retain the rented housing Stamp Duty Levy
Landlords respond to Mayor of London's summit on private rented sector15/11/2022 16:15:00
The NRLA were contacted to respond to a story announcing that Sadiq Khan has plans to hold an emergency summit, due to the cost of living crisis, and rents rising.
Landlords call on new housing secretary to get rental reform right for landlords and tenants31/10/2022 14:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently (26 October 2022) responded to confirmation of Michael Gove’s reappointment as Housing Secretary.
One month countdown : NRLA confirms minister for PRS as keynote speaker25/10/2022 11:15:00
The NRLA, the largest membership association for landlords, recently (21 October 2022) announced new speakers for the National Landlord Conference.
Landlords respond to reports on future of Government rental reform plans12/10/2022 14:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association yesterday responded to reports in The Times that the Government is considering scrapping plans to end Section 21, ‘no explanation’ repossessions.