Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on a Security and Defence Partnership

The Republic of Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, hereinafter referred to as “the Parties”,

Resolving to strengthen close co-operation in security and defence and preparing for the challenges facing both States and Europe as a whole;

Guided by the desire to ensure a prosperous, secure and sustainable future for their citizens amid fundamental geopolitical change;

Cognisant of the current challenges to Euro-Atlantic security in an era characterised by increasing security threats and the return of warfare to the European continent, and acknowledging the challenges to their democracies and to international law and norms;

Identifying the Russian Federation as the most significant long term threat to that security and the need to counter its malign actions;

Determined to overcome these challenges by deepening their close co-operation as European neighbours and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Allies on the basis of the strong ties that connect their States, peoples and governments and their shared history, values and interests;

Reaffirming their ironclad commitment to NATO as the bedrock of their security, and the foundation of collective defence of the Euro-Atlantic area;

Guided by the importance of working together as strong bilateral partners to strengthen the transatlantic Alliance and enhance the defence and security of Europe;

Reaffirming their commitment to European unity and responsibility in matters of security and defence;

Reaffirming their commitment to fundamental freedoms and human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, and to an international order with the United Nations (UN) as its core;

Underscoring that economic growth and security are interdependent and vital to their future prosperity and the wellbeing of their peoples;

Resolved to strengthen prosperity and security through action to enhance the energy security of both States, to improve the resilience of their economies, to seize the opportunities offered by science, and to shape the technological change that will define their futures;

Recognising that prosperity and security can only be guaranteed by action to combat climate change, and reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Agreement done at Paris on 12 December 2015 (Paris Agreement) and its goals;

Ambitious to build upon the Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Defence and Security Cooperation, done at Warsaw on 21 December 2017 (2017 Treaty) and the Poland-UK 2030 Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration on Foreign Policy, Security and Defence, signed at London on 5 July 2023 (2023 Joint Declaration);

Have agreed as follows:

ARTICLE 1

Foreign and Security Policy Co-operation

The Parties commit to deepen co-operation in international security and foreign policy, in order to support international peace and security, promote human rights and the rule of law, and ensure the effectiveness of the international security architecture. Through regular engagement at ministerial and official level, the Parties undertake to share analysis, consult on the full range of international challenges, and coordinate on their respective policies, endeavouring to establish common positions and promote mutual interests. The Parties shall intensify co-operation alongside other partners, and within multilateral formats such as NATO, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the UN in order to address international challenges. The Parties shall make the best possible use of the UK-EU Security and Defence Partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of 19 May 2025. Noting the shared commitment between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union (EU) to explore mutual involvement in relevant defence initiatives in accordance with the respective legal frameworks, they look forward to working together with NATO Allies and EU Member States to strengthen European security, in support of NATO. The Parties shall seek to intensify their co-operation with other European partners, in order to jointly address international security challenges. The Parties underscore the threat the Russian Federation poses to international peace and security. They reaffirm their commitment to countering and deterring Russian aggression and interference in all its forms. They resolve to apply appropriate pressure on the enablers of Russian malign activity and aggression, and to work together, including in international fora, to hold the Russian Federation (including its political and military leadership) to account for its violations of international law including international humanitarian law and international human rights law committed in the context thereof. The Parties will continue to work with Ukraine and other partners to pursue lawful ways to ensure the Russian Federation is made to meet its obligation to pay for damage it has caused Ukraine. Guided by their enduring commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, the Parties reaffirm their unwavering military support for Ukraine’s security and independence as well as Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, including through supporting Ukraine to build a resilient economy, stronger democratic institutions, and further Euro-Atlantic integration. The Parties shall cooperate closely to strengthen the effectiveness of sanctions policy and implementation. As appropriate, both Parties shall foster alignment within multilateral frameworks such as the EU, and the UN to ensure a unified and impactful response. The Parties shall deepen exchanges on matters of strategic stability including deterrence and defence, arms control and non-proliferation, to strengthen Euro-Atlantic and wider international security. Driven by their shared values and commitment to democracy, the Parties reiterate their commitment to the freedom of the press and independence of the media, and to freedom of expression. The Parties shall support these principles through their membership of the Council of Europe, participation in the OSCE, including supporting the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and through the UN. The Parties undertake to strengthen coordination on conflict resolution and prevention and the application of international humanitarian law. The Parties shall work to increase women’s full, equal, meaningful and safe participation in decision-making processes related to peace and security. The Parties shall promote the protection of and support for women and children during and after armed conflict and work to prevent sexual violence in conflict. Driven by a shared commitment to the role international development plays in preventing and mitigating threats to national security, and acknowledging the valuable role of the EU as a development actor, the Parties agree to deepen collaboration and share best practice, including on projects in relevant States. The Parties commit to continue and strengthen regular diplomatic training exchanges. Building on existing dialogues, the Parties shall create regular structured dialogues on foreign and security policy at ministerial and official levels that bring in relevant departments as necessary to address the cross-cutting nature of many existing and emerging threats and discuss the methods to address them adequately.

ARTICLE 2

Defence and Security Co-operation

Building on the 2017 Treaty and the 2023 Joint Declaration, the Parties reaffirm the commitments therein and agree to deepen their co-operation in defence, with the aims of:

a. strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic region, recognising that regional security is inseparable from the security of both Parties;

b. enhancing bilateral interchangeability and interoperability between their respective armed forces across all domains, including via enhanced joint training, education, and exercising and participation in multinational military structures located both in the Republic of Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to build links between personnel;

c. supporting the defence and deterrence activities of NATO, bolstering co-operation between NATO and the EU, and supporting the peacekeeping activities of the UN;

d. supporting the defence industries of the Parties and their common projects, including developing joint capabilities, and enhancing co-operation in research and technology, inclusive of technology transfer.

The Parties reaffirm their determination to meet commitments as NATO Allies, including for multi-domain collective defence. To achieve this, the Parties shall provide forces, capabilities, resources and infrastructure as are needed to enable the execution of the Defence Plans of NATO. The Parties shall work together, with other NATO Allies, to strengthen deterrence and defence of the NATO eastern flank acknowledging its strategic role and coordinating their forces and efforts where possible. Recognising the volatile and increasingly challenging security environment in Europe and in its broader neighbourhood, the Parties reaffirm their commitment to NATO as the foundation of their collective defence, and to their obligations as stipulated in the North Atlantic Treaty, done at Washington on 4 April 1949 (North Atlantic Treaty), in particular Article 5. The Parties also affirm as close allies their deep commitment to each other’s defence. As NATO Allies and strategic partners, the Parties affirm their deep commitment to each other’s defence and, in the event of an armed attack on the other, shall assist one another, including by military means in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The Parties recognise the urgent need for Europe to step up the development of new defence capabilities in all domains in order to strengthen their security and protect their territory, and are resolved to play their part in this generational effort. The Parties also recognise the mutually-reinforcing benefits of ensuring security of supply for national programmes and creating a reliable pipeline of orders for defence companies. Therefore, the Parties commit to: greater alignment of defence industrial and export strategies allowing for future partnerships; development and maintenance of interchangeable capabilities; joint procurement; work to identify and minimise regulatory barriers to joint programmes; work to improve dialogue and co-operation between defence companies of both Parties; and discussions of supply chain risks and ways to overcome them. Recognising the imperative to strengthen defence financing in accordance with the ambition set out by the NATO, the Parties support efforts in this domain. The Parties are united in their resolve to accelerate the introduction of innovative instruments and methods for the mobilisation of financial resources, ensuring that such efforts are comprehensive and inclusive. The Parties shall cooperate to advance defence financing solutions that enable the timely and efficient achievement of defence objectives. Recognising the Parties’ significant shared interests as nations that adhere to international law and norms, the Parties commit to strengthen the interoperability, interchangeability and integration of their defence strategies and armed forces. The Parties shall continue to articulate detailed plans for their growing military co-operation through the defence co-operation plans established through the 2017 Treaty. The Parties shall intensify their co-operation across all domains, including training, doctrine, education, exercising, and special operations. The Parties shall continue to enable the regular exchange of national security and defence personnel and their families, to deepen and forge their relationship for future generations and to ensure their Armed Forces have the conditions they need to perform effectively. Understanding the ever-growing importance of disruptive technologies, deepened defence co-operation shall include increased collaboration in cyber security capabilities. The Parties shall also explore opportunities to work together on new and disruptive technologies, including dual-use technologies, artificial intelligence, space and other defence technologies. The Parties commit to developing and maintaining a close dialogue between their respective Defence Ministries on all defence issues of mutual interest, including on nuclear issues within NATO. Acknowledging that investment in operational, capability and industrial collaboration must be underpinned by work to improve the personnel links between their forces, the Parties commit to enhance liaison officer networks and professional military education opportunities; increase joint exercising; and negotiate new agreements on the mobility of military personnel. Building on existing dialogues, the Parties shall further develop regular structured dialogues to discuss enhancing defence co-operation. The Parties shall hold annual strategic dialogues and consultations, which include Ministers, the Chiefs of Defence Staff and senior officials. This shall also include an increased exchange between respective expert communities of the Parties.

ARTICLE 3

National Security Co-operation

Recognising the rapid evolution and interconnected nature of threats to their internal security, the Parties commit to strengthen bilateral co-operation to tackle them, including threats to critical infrastructure (including land and maritime infrastructure), making best use of all suitable policy, legal, operational, diplomatic and technological tools and mechanisms. Building on the Parties’ existing commitments in the Protocol on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, of the one part, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the other part, done at Brussels and London on 30 December 2020, the Parties commit to joint action to counter transnational serious and organised crime, including action on criminality falling within the jurisdiction of the customs authorities. The Parties shall enhance their collaboration on strategic policy and operational co-operation. In pursuit of the most harmful groups, the Parties shall strengthen joint action, including advance cargo information sharing and pre-arrival risk analysis co-operation, where appropriate. The Parties shall work together and explore collaboration with the private sector and third countries to tackle other shared organised crime threats, such as the illicit trafficking of drugs, tobacco and firearms, fraud and illicit finance. The Parties recognise that migrant smuggling is a shared challenge requiring joint solutions. They commit to cooperate in the fight against organised cross-border crime involving migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons. They shall, where appropriate, deepen dialogue and operational co-operation on border security and exchange best practice and shall work together to counter the instrumentalisation of migration by external actors. The Parties commit to deepening comprehensive partnerships with countries of origin and transit to address the upstream drivers of irregular migration. The Parties recognise the importance of safe, regulated migration and asylum systems that safeguard against abuse and can respond to modern challenges, and share a firm commitment to international law and human rights standards. Acknowledging the key roles played by NATO and the EU, the Parties shall strive to strengthen resilience against, deter, and respond to hybrid threats, including cyber and information threats. They shall further their co-operation through information sharing where appropriate, development of tools, and coordination of disruption and response options. They commit to share strategic approaches to the growing threat from hybrid activities, including, but not limited to sabotage, and the malign use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones, and to offer mutual support in response to specific incidents and attacks, where appropriate. The Parties share deep concern at the threats and challenges which undermine security and democratic values through Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) by malign actors. The Parties commit to deepening exchange of risk analysis, growing trends and best practice, where appropriate, and working towards joint action and capability to tackle FIMI threats in a range of ways. They underscore the need for fast and agile responses against FIMI actors given the nature of the evolving threat. Recognising the significance of critical national infrastructure and the diverse threat vectors that pose risks of disruption particularly in the energy sector, the Parties commit to sharing best practice in resilience, preparedness, response and restoration capabilities as appropriate. The Parties shall strengthen coordination on counter-terrorism through continued intelligence co-operation and by increasing data sharing where appropriate. Building on the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Poland and the Ministry of Justice and Home Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Co-operation in Criminal Matters signed at Warsaw on 14 November 2024, the Parties commit to further strengthen their criminal justice co-operation, including through the opening of negotiations on a new prisoner transfer agreement. The Parties reinforce their existing commitment to exchange information extracted from criminal records, focusing on both the support of criminal proceedings and the pursuit of key public protection objectives including employment vetting, conducting criminal records checks within migration procedures, and safeguarding. Specifically, the Parties shall share criminal records information for the purposes of protecting vulnerable adults and children including fostering and adoption arrangements where appropriate. The Parties shall work together bilaterally and through multilateral organisations to improve their law enforcement capabilities. They shall work with INTERPOL to support the integrity of the international system and prevent its abuse by malign actors. They acknowledge the vital role of EU agencies, such as Europol and Eurojust. The Parties commit to streamline Mutual Legal Assistance co-operation, including by digital means and measures to enhance operational co-operation. Building on existing dialogues, the Parties shall conduct a regular dialogue on national security to address the cross-cutting nature of many existing and emerging threats, including seeking views from their respective expert communities and civil society organisations where appropriate.

ARTICLE 4

Economic Security Co-operation

The Parties underscore that strong and resilient growth and national security and defence are interdependent and mutually reinforcing. They confirm their shared principles of maintaining and improving a well-functioning international rules-based system, and their mutual commitment to secure and resilient trade. The Parties further stress the necessity of promoting diverse, secure and resilient supply chains, regulatory certainty and trusted trading relationships as integral components of a comprehensive approach to economic security. The Parties shall strengthen their respective economic resilience to support and protect their national security. They shall exchange information, perspectives on global events and policy responses, where appropriate, to foster a common understanding on areas of concern in the trade and investment domain, including supply chain resilience. The Parties commit to undertaking actions aimed at strengthening the resilience and security of the transport sector, bilaterally and multilaterally, including through the development of dual-use infrastructure designed for both civilian and military purposes. The Parties shall share information about the best practice in developing such infrastructure. The Parties commit to regular discussion of barriers to growth, trade and investment including any challenges in the business environment. They shall identify opportunities for coordination and co-operation in areas of strategic importance to their economic security, including under their respective industrial policies. Noting the profound impact of global health crises on economic growth and national security, the Parties shall deepen exchanges and strengthen international collaboration on global health risks, including provisions for industry dialogue. Understanding the important role of sustainable agriculture in the bilateral relationship, the Parties shall continue to enhance dialogue on global food security and share information and approaches to regional food challenges. The Parties recognise the role of bilateral investment in driving growth and commit to deepening collaboration, commercial exchange and dialogue with all relevant partners to facilitate this, including small and medium sized enterprises and large companies, as well as start-ups and accelerators. The Parties shall advance strong science and technology collaboration, recognising its role in addressing global challenges, supporting the development of commercial technologies, and safeguarding research security. The Parties also recognise the contribution of technology start-ups to economic growth and shall explore ways to collaborate on technology transfer. The Parties shall engage in dialogue on economic security to address cross-cutting issues and threats to their national security and mutual prosperity. This shall include the geopolitical implications of regulatory and technological changes, particularly in areas of critical infrastructure, dual-use technologies and supply chains dependencies.

ARTICLE 5

Energy and Climate Security Co-operation