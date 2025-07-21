Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany, hereinafter referred to as “the Parties”,

Guided by the desire to join forces for a prosperous, secure and sustainable future for their citizens and their open, democratic societies in the face of fundamental changes of the geopolitical environment;

Inspired by a common will to address the momentous new challenges to Euro-Atlantic security in an era characterised by increased strategic competition, challenges to the rules-based international order and challenges to their democracies from increasing hybrid threats;

Identifying the Russian Federation’s brutal war of aggression on the European continent as the most significant and direct threat to their security;

Convinced that they will better master these challenges by deepening their close cooperation as European neighbours and allies on the basis of the strong ties that connect their countries, peoples and governments and their shared history, values and interests;

Determined to join forces to assert these values and interests in close cooperation in a changing world, and to uphold peace and security for their citizens; convinced of the need to pursue a broad, integrated and multifaceted approach to their security;

Guided by their steadfast commitment to individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in open societies, and by their will to work together for the good of the European continent and of an international order based on shared rules, norms and principles;

Convinced that prosperity and security can only be guaranteed by limiting the increase of global average temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and conserving biodiversity and ecosystems; recognising the importance of their free and open market economies and of delivering mutual growth, including through their trade and investment relationship, to provide high-quality jobs to their citizens and underpin their prosperity while ensuring growth aligns with their net zero commitments and a just transition;

Convinced of the imperative of international cooperation to seize the opportunities and mitigate the risks of technological change; reaffirming the critical role that science, innovation and technology as well as education play in contributing to their collective security and their sustainable economic growth and prosperity, and recognising the value of building cooperation in critical areas of science and technology that will shape their futures;

Recalling the Federal Republic of Germany’s membership in the European Union and the commitments and obligations resulting therefrom; and the legal framework for the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland underpinned by the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework, and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement; sharing the view that their cooperation is consistent with and benefits from the wider relationship of the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and that a positive development of the latter is in their shared interest;

Reaffirming their ironclad commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance as the bedrock of their security, based on shared values, and a shared commitment to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area, and underpinned by enhanced European contributions;

Commending the Agreement on Defence cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany, signed at Trinity House in London on 23 October 2024;

Mindful of the vital role, specific responsibilities and interests of municipalities, the German Länder, the German Bundestag and Bundesrat in the Federal Republic of Germany, and of the devolved governments, Parliaments and legislative assemblies and the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

