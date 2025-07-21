10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation
Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation.
The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany, hereinafter referred to as “the Parties”,
Guided by the desire to join forces for a prosperous, secure and sustainable future for their citizens and their open, democratic societies in the face of fundamental changes of the geopolitical environment;
Inspired by a common will to address the momentous new challenges to Euro-Atlantic security in an era characterised by increased strategic competition, challenges to the rules-based international order and challenges to their democracies from increasing hybrid threats;
Identifying the Russian Federation’s brutal war of aggression on the European continent as the most significant and direct threat to their security;
Convinced that they will better master these challenges by deepening their close cooperation as European neighbours and allies on the basis of the strong ties that connect their countries, peoples and governments and their shared history, values and interests;
Determined to join forces to assert these values and interests in close cooperation in a changing world, and to uphold peace and security for their citizens; convinced of the need to pursue a broad, integrated and multifaceted approach to their security;
Guided by their steadfast commitment to individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in open societies, and by their will to work together for the good of the European continent and of an international order based on shared rules, norms and principles;
Convinced that prosperity and security can only be guaranteed by limiting the increase of global average temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and conserving biodiversity and ecosystems; recognising the importance of their free and open market economies and of delivering mutual growth, including through their trade and investment relationship, to provide high-quality jobs to their citizens and underpin their prosperity while ensuring growth aligns with their net zero commitments and a just transition;
Convinced of the imperative of international cooperation to seize the opportunities and mitigate the risks of technological change; reaffirming the critical role that science, innovation and technology as well as education play in contributing to their collective security and their sustainable economic growth and prosperity, and recognising the value of building cooperation in critical areas of science and technology that will shape their futures;
Recalling the Federal Republic of Germany’s membership in the European Union and the commitments and obligations resulting therefrom; and the legal framework for the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland underpinned by the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework, and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement; sharing the view that their cooperation is consistent with and benefits from the wider relationship of the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and that a positive development of the latter is in their shared interest;
Reaffirming their ironclad commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance as the bedrock of their security, based on shared values, and a shared commitment to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area, and underpinned by enhanced European contributions;
Commending the Agreement on Defence cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany, signed at Trinity House in London on 23 October 2024;
Mindful of the vital role, specific responsibilities and interests of municipalities, the German Länder, the German Bundestag and Bundesrat in the Federal Republic of Germany, and of the devolved governments, Parliaments and legislative assemblies and the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/treaty-between-the-united-kingdom-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland-and-the-federal-republic-of-germany-on-friendship-and-bilateral-cooperation
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Patients with long-term conditions to receive help from charities18/07/2025 14:17:00
Hundreds of thousands of patients with long-term conditions will be automatically referred to specialist charities at the point of diagnosis.
Major boost for Sizewell C nuclear plan as French energy giant EDF confirms investment09/07/2025 09:12:00
Thousands of UK jobs will be created as French energy firm EDF yesterday confirmed it will take a 12.5% stake in Sizewell C – in a major boost for UK growth and energy security.
Prime Minister and Home Secretary mark 20th anniversary of 7/707/07/2025 15:20:00
The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have paid tribute to victims and survivors of the 7/7 attacks and will join the nation in marking the 20th anniversary.
Personal thank you to NHS worker from Prime Minister07/07/2025 13:20:00
To mark the 77th anniversary of the NHS, the Prime Minister recently (05 July 2025) met and personally thanked the NHS worker who looked after his brother.
Pledge to protect Armed Forces community as government delivers on manifesto commitment30/06/2025 13:20:00
Military personnel, their families and veterans are to have their unique circumstances legally protected by central government for the first time under new plans announced by the Prime Minister.
UK to provide hundreds of air defence missiles for Ukraine with money from seized Russian assets25/06/2025 15:15:00
The UK will boost Ukraine’s air defence with 350 missiles using funds from seized Russian assets, helping to protect Ukrainians from Putin’s attacks.
UK to purchase F-35As and join NATO nuclear mission as Government steps up national security and delivers defence dividend25/06/2025 12:20:00
The UK will purchase 12 new F35A fighter jets and join NATO’s dual capable aircraft nuclear mission in a major boost for national security.