Treaty scrutiny in Westminster: addressing the accountability gap

Main findings

The report concludes that the current statutory process for parliamentary scrutiny of treaties under Part 2 of the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 is a weak and insufficient mechanism for securing meaningful accountability. The process has not changed significantly since the 1920s when treaties had far less impact on domestic affairs and it gives Government too much discretion to act in ways which enable it to evade detailed scrutiny.

The report acknowledges that there is a balance to be struck between the flexibility the Government needs to negotiate and conclude treaties in the national interest and the transparency and scrutiny which the public interest requires. However, while the treaty scrutiny procedure codified in the 2010 Act places some limits on the autonomy which the Government enjoys in international relations, the legislation tilts the balance too far in the Government's favour. The report finds that the UK scrutiny process is weak in comparison with most other countries.

The report concludes that there is a powerful case for legislative reform and calls on the Government to engage seriously in a dialogue with Parliament to about this. Recognizing that legislative reform will take time, however, the report also recommends steps to make scrutiny under the current framework more effective provided the Government shows sufficient political will.

Chair's comments

Commenting on the report, Lord Goldsmith KC, who chairs the Committee said:

“Treaties have the potential to raise matters of very great public importance such as trade agreements, the Rwanda Treaty and the recent agreement on the sovereignty of the Chagos islands. Government has the power to negotiate and conclude treaties but it is important that Parliament can hold it to account effectively for its actions.”

Although other parliamentary committees have looked at the scrutiny process in recent years the International Agreements Committee is the only body in Parliament dedicated to treaty scrutiny and we have drawn on our unique perspective in conducting this inquiry.”

We have concluded that the treaty scrutiny process is in need of reform and that the Government’s defence of the status quo does not stack up. The Government should engage with Parliament in a serious discussion about how the process can be improved which strikes a better balance between the flexibility the Government needs to strike deals in the national interest and Parliament’s legitimate function in holding it to account.”

The report

Key conclusions and recommendations of the report include: