Tree planting at Ireby Green Farm provides a boost for biodiversity, business and communities

Ireby Green Farm used their England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO) funding to invest in trees for a more sustainable future.

Ireby Green Farm facts:

site: Ireby Green Farm, Cowan Bridge, Carnforth, Lancashire

size: 7 hectares of new woodland

type: native broadleaf and non-native conifer

species: oak, birch, silver birch, alder, beech, Scots pine, Douglas fir and crab apple

date planted: 2022

grant: England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO)

Main objectives:

reduce the farm’s reliance on their sheep enterprise

provide a reliable income during a time of uncertainty

grow their caravan park

Trees planted on Ireby Green Farm. Copyright Ireby Green Farm

Ireby Green Farm is a 35 hectare, family-run farm located in the upper Lune Valley. With access to both the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales, the farm runs a successful caravan campsite alongside their sheep enterprise of around 150 ewes.

Despite great success in diversifying their farming operation, the landowner John Welbank was aware that the end of the Basic Payment Scheme would affect his family and business. They began to research other options for diversification and, after exploring funding for woodland creation and organic certification, John decided on tree planting as the next project for the farm.

Funding a greener future

In 2022, 7 hectares of native broadleaf woodland with a 20% conifer mix were planted with the help of EWCO. The grant funding included capital items, the cost of planting and supporting the early establishment of the trees, as well as additional contributions including nature recovery, water quality and riparian planting. These stackable payments provide extra support when the design of a new woodland delivers public benefits to nature and the environment.

Whilst initially hesitant about the complexity of the scheme, John was pleased to find that the grant was relatively easy to apply for. With the support of EWCO, Ireby Green Farm now proudly boasts 7 hectares of woodland, providing a boost for biodiversity, the business and the local community.

The benefits of tree planting

A year after planting, Ireby Green Farm was already seeing the benefits. Neighbours, visitors and the parish council are now making use of permissive footpaths and the environmental boost in the community. The farm has also seen benefits to:

biodiversity - kingfishers, hares and other native species are inhabiting the new woodland and surrounding area

business - increasing the woodland area has helped to reduce the costs of supporting their sheep enterprise, increasing their gross profit per hectare

soil structure - improving structure and nutrient content provided by the tree’s roots and leaf litter from fallen leaves, together with the reduced sheep stocking rates, resulted in better grass coverage and growth, saving on feeding supplements for their sheep

flood mitigation - soil saturation - the trees and reduced grazing are helping to reduce nutrient run off due to reduced soil saturation and poaching of the ground, which has meant less inputs into the soil are required

John is also hoping the planting will successfully offset their carbon, demonstrating the environmental and social credentials of the farm and campsite.

The tree planting scheme has received additional contributions under EWCO for riparian planting and improving water quality. Copyright Ireby Green Farm

Managing woodland for long-term success

Ireby Green Farm has big plans for the woodland; they have planted with timber production in mind to provide another revenue stream for the future of the farm business. After 15-20 years, a portion of softwood can be extracted whilst maintaining the minimum canopy cover required under EWCO.

The new woodland also means that John has been able to proceed with plans to expand the caravan park, as the woodland minimises the visual impact from the road. This will increase business for their farm and the local area, providing more capacity for their often-sold-out holiday park.

Alongside these benefits, John is pleased that a legacy will be left in the woodland planted. He encourages others to investigate woodland creation as a potential opportunity for their farm.

John Welbank, Landowner, Ireby Green Farm said:

Local farmers have had mixed thoughts on planting woodland, but taking a more detailed view of finances and the opportunity trees can bring, is one to be enthusiastic about.

Top tips

Speak to your Woodland Officer early. Woodland creation can be a confusing process, but starting conversations can be the first step. Woodland Officers are local experts and can help you find useful resources and answer your questions. Plan a woodland scheme that fits your farm and your objectives. Take time to work out what will work for you as a woodland is a long-term investment. Invest in tree protection. Using proper tree protection throughout the process can massively reduce replacement and maintenance costs. Look after your crop. In the same way that you wouldn’t spend £36,000 on a traditional farm crop and then close the gate and walk away, woodland needs to be managed if you want to optimise your outcomes.

Further information

For guidance on woodland creation and information on grants and available support, visit: Tree planting and woodland creation: overview.

Find out how other farmers and landowners are benefitting from woodland creation, visit: Tree planting and woodland creation case studies.