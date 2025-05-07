Forestry Commission
|Printable version
Tree planting at Ireby Green Farm provides a boost for biodiversity, business and communities
Ireby Green Farm used their England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO) funding to invest in trees for a more sustainable future.
Ireby Green Farm facts:
- site: Ireby Green Farm, Cowan Bridge, Carnforth, Lancashire
- size: 7 hectares of new woodland
- type: native broadleaf and non-native conifer
- species: oak, birch, silver birch, alder, beech, Scots pine, Douglas fir and crab apple
- date planted: 2022
- grant: England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO)
Main objectives:
- reduce the farm’s reliance on their sheep enterprise
- provide a reliable income during a time of uncertainty
- grow their caravan park
Trees planted on Ireby Green Farm. Copyright Ireby Green Farm
Ireby Green Farm is a 35 hectare, family-run farm located in the upper Lune Valley. With access to both the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales, the farm runs a successful caravan campsite alongside their sheep enterprise of around 150 ewes.
Despite great success in diversifying their farming operation, the landowner John Welbank was aware that the end of the Basic Payment Scheme would affect his family and business. They began to research other options for diversification and, after exploring funding for woodland creation and organic certification, John decided on tree planting as the next project for the farm.
Funding a greener future
In 2022, 7 hectares of native broadleaf woodland with a 20% conifer mix were planted with the help of EWCO. The grant funding included capital items, the cost of planting and supporting the early establishment of the trees, as well as additional contributions including nature recovery, water quality and riparian planting. These stackable payments provide extra support when the design of a new woodland delivers public benefits to nature and the environment.
Whilst initially hesitant about the complexity of the scheme, John was pleased to find that the grant was relatively easy to apply for. With the support of EWCO, Ireby Green Farm now proudly boasts 7 hectares of woodland, providing a boost for biodiversity, the business and the local community.
The benefits of tree planting
A year after planting, Ireby Green Farm was already seeing the benefits. Neighbours, visitors and the parish council are now making use of permissive footpaths and the environmental boost in the community. The farm has also seen benefits to:
- biodiversity - kingfishers, hares and other native species are inhabiting the new woodland and surrounding area
- business - increasing the woodland area has helped to reduce the costs of supporting their sheep enterprise, increasing their gross profit per hectare
- soil structure - improving structure and nutrient content provided by the tree’s roots and leaf litter from fallen leaves, together with the reduced sheep stocking rates, resulted in better grass coverage and growth, saving on feeding supplements for their sheep
- flood mitigation - soil saturation - the trees and reduced grazing are helping to reduce nutrient run off due to reduced soil saturation and poaching of the ground, which has meant less inputs into the soil are required
John is also hoping the planting will successfully offset their carbon, demonstrating the environmental and social credentials of the farm and campsite.
The tree planting scheme has received additional contributions under EWCO for riparian planting and improving water quality. Copyright Ireby Green Farm
Managing woodland for long-term success
Ireby Green Farm has big plans for the woodland; they have planted with timber production in mind to provide another revenue stream for the future of the farm business. After 15-20 years, a portion of softwood can be extracted whilst maintaining the minimum canopy cover required under EWCO.
The new woodland also means that John has been able to proceed with plans to expand the caravan park, as the woodland minimises the visual impact from the road. This will increase business for their farm and the local area, providing more capacity for their often-sold-out holiday park.
Alongside these benefits, John is pleased that a legacy will be left in the woodland planted. He encourages others to investigate woodland creation as a potential opportunity for their farm.
John Welbank, Landowner, Ireby Green Farm said:
Local farmers have had mixed thoughts on planting woodland, but taking a more detailed view of finances and the opportunity trees can bring, is one to be enthusiastic about.
Top tips
- Speak to your Woodland Officer early. Woodland creation can be a confusing process, but starting conversations can be the first step. Woodland Officers are local experts and can help you find useful resources and answer your questions.
- Plan a woodland scheme that fits your farm and your objectives. Take time to work out what will work for you as a woodland is a long-term investment.
- Invest in tree protection. Using proper tree protection throughout the process can massively reduce replacement and maintenance costs.
- Look after your crop. In the same way that you wouldn’t spend £36,000 on a traditional farm crop and then close the gate and walk away, woodland needs to be managed if you want to optimise your outcomes.
Further information
For guidance on woodland creation and information on grants and available support, visit: Tree planting and woodland creation: overview.
Find out how other farmers and landowners are benefitting from woodland creation, visit: Tree planting and woodland creation case studies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/tree-planting-at-ireby-green-farm-provides-a-boost-for-biodiversity-business-and-communities
Latest News from
Forestry Commission
From import to innovation: how Grown in Britain and ercol are transforming UK furniture manufacturing09/04/2025 13:20:00
A woodland management case study demonstrating how traditional craftsmanship and sustainable forestry practices work hand in hand to bring ash trees to market.
Trailblazing apprenticeship programme for forestry sector reopens14/02/2025 16:30:00
The Professional Forester Apprenticeship programme offers an exciting career pathway into the forestry sector for people from all backgrounds
Government launches Tree Planting Taskforce to oversee planting of millions of trees across our four nations28/11/2024 17:27:00
The Taskforce will strengthen collaborative working across the UK to improve tree planting and ensure the long-term survival of woodland.
Landowner forced to replant after Forestry Commission prosecution20/11/2024 13:20:00
Court orders Northumberland landowner to replant trees after illegal felling following Forestry Commission investigation
New restrictions to limit impact of Ips typographus tree pest08/10/2024 14:25:00
Spruce tree planting prohibited in parts of East Anglia and South East England
New warning as Ips typographus tree pest found on new species25/07/2024 15:25:00
Eight-toothed spruce bark beetle found on Sitka spruce trees in the UK for the first time
£20m available in eighth Woodland Carbon Guarantee auction10/04/2024 12:25:00
Eighth auction confirmed for 23-29 September 2024 to support woodland creation and help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.
New Forest for the Nation competition launched05/02/2024 09:17:00
The Forest for the Nation will improve public access to nature and provide a boost for our native wildlife