Forestry Commission
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Tree production grants reopen for applications
Up to £6.5 million is available across 2 grants to boost
2 grants supporting the domestic production of trees and planting stock are now open for new applications.
Up to £6.5 million will be made available to researchers, nurseries and seed suppliers to strengthen England’s tree production sector – helping to meet the government’s tree planting targets while supporting green jobs and economic growth.
The funding will help ensure the country can grow treescapes that are resilient to climate change, pests and diseases, and that domestic supply is equipped to keep pace with demand.
The Tree Production Capital Grant (TPCG) and the Tree Production Innovation Fund (TPIF) together aim to increase the availability, resilience and diversity of homegrown planting stock, underpinning England’s long-term woodland creation and tree health goals.
Jack Clough, Grant Manager at the Forestry Commission, said:
It’s fantastic to be supporting such a diverse range of projects through TPIF and TPCG. Together, these grants help organisations strengthen domestic tree production and build a more productive, resilient sector.
We’re pleased to be reopening both schemes for a fifth round so we can continue supporting projects that bring real benefits to growers and the wider tree production sector.
Tree Production Capital Grant
Up to £3.5 million will be available through the TPCG over the next 2 years to help nurseries and suppliers invest in the facilities, equipment and technology needed to modernise and strengthen domestic tree production. Eligible capital items include polytunnels, irrigation systems and seed processing equipment.
The deadline for applications is 11:55pm on 8 July 2026.
Tree Production Innovation Fund
The TPIF will make up to an additional £3 million available over the next 3 years for innovative projects and research that develop new methods to overcome barriers to domestic tree production. Funded projects might explore new propagation techniques, improved growing systems, automation or technology-based solutions that support the future supply of planting stock across England.
The deadline for applications is 11:55pm on 29 July 2026.
Seed Sourcing Grant
The Seed Sourcing Grant is not reopening at this stage to allow existing multi-year projects to focus on delivery. Decisions on future rounds will be considered closer to the conclusion of these projects.
Get further information
Both grants have previously supported a wide range of organisations across the public, private and third sectors, ranging from established tree and tree seed suppliers to new entrants to the industry. Find examples of previously funded projects.
For further information on how to apply, attend our webinars:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/tree-production-grants-reopen-for-applications
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