Tree-mendous new total for National Forest sites
There are now more than 100 National Forest sites in Wales.
Six new sites were named this week by Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies on a visit to meet woodland volunteers at a site in Coed y Bont near Tregaron.
The National Forest for Wales status scheme will create a network of woodlands running the length and breadth of Wales with interconnected ecosystems.
The six new sites confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary are:
- Castle Copse in Abergavenny
- Cwm George and Casehill Woods in Dinas Powys
- Chirk Castle, Wrexham
- Warren Wood in Powys
- Coed Rhyal in Carmarthen Bay
- Penllergare Valley Woods near Swansea
Mr Irranca-Davies yesterday said:
It was great to visit my first National Forest site and meet the volunteers and learn about the important work they are doing in the area.
It gave me great pleasure to confirm six new sites to join the network bringing the total to more than 100 now.
We have a great ambition to have more of these throughout Wales, where they can be enjoyed by everyone.
I’d encourage other sites to join our National Forest so we can continue to expand our network of good quality, well designed and managed resilient woodland – as well as opening up more outdoor spaces, which are good for our wellbeing, and creating new green job opportunities.
Clare Pillman, CEO for Natural Resources Wales yesterday said:
It’s wonderful to see the continued expansion of the National Forest for Wales and to be able to welcome this next group of woodlands to the network.
The climate and nature emergencies are two of the biggest challenges we face. Creating and enhancing woodlands are key steps we can take to support nature’s recovery and can be a key driver of climate mitigation.
Each woodland that has joined the National Forest offers something unique – from protected areas that provide important habitat for our wildlife, to those that offer valuable green spaces for people to enjoy.
The National Forest belongs to us all, and we encourage woodland owners to speak with our dedicated team of liaison officers who will be able to offer valuable support and guidance.
Small urban lands, community woodlands, private lands, farms and large areas of land owned by local authorities, charities or timber-producing woodlands can become part a National Forest.
