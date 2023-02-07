Welsh Government
|Printable version
Trelleborg growth a testament to North Wales facilities and skills
North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has praised a Deeside company which is a trusted leader in marine, offshore and infrastructure solutions, offering cutting-edge safety systems for the transfer of oil and gas from cargo ships to the shore.
The Minister visited Trelleborg’s marine operations, based in the Hawarden Business Park, which has grown over the past few years after receiving £175,000 business finance support from the Welsh Government to move from two smaller buildings to a larger, single facility with a combined value of £2.5m.
The move, creating nine new jobs and safeguarding 45, has allowed the company to install state of the art servers which has further improved the company’s unique product, Ship Shore Link. It has also seen the company move into data hosting.
Trelleborg also provides ship performance monitoring systems which can help operators to reduce emissions and operating costs for vessels.
Deeside is the ideal location for the company’s international sales and service teams, with rapid access to Manchester and Liverpool airports.
Dave Pendleton, Managing Director of Trelleborg’s marine operations in the UK, said:
We are delighted with the assistance from the Welsh Government in supporting the development of our facility in Hawarden. Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure have been operating out of the area since the company was set up nearly twenty years ago as an SME.
In that time, we have seen our business expand from a small office to become globally recognised experts in the provision of marine technology solutions. Investing in the site confirms Trelleborg's belief that the region continues to provide the skills base and supply chain required to support the growth of our business.
North Wales Minister, Lesley Griffiths:
Trelleborg is a growing company, who are globally known, and seeing them wishing to stay and expand in the region is a testament to the skills and facilities we have here in North Wales.
It has been great to hear about their plans and I’m pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support their expansion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/trelleborg-growth-testament-north-wales-facilities-and-skills
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“We will ensure every pound invested makes the greatest positive impact” – Finance Minister Rebecca Evans07/02/2023 16:10:00
Wales’ Draft Budget will be debated today in the Senedd, as high inflation continues to stretch the finances of households, businesses and our public services across the country.
Wales sets out ambitious plan “with hope at its heart” to reach goal of becoming the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe07/02/2023 11:15:00
Those were the words of the Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn, who, alongside the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, today (Tuesday, February 7) set out exactly how the Welsh Government will make a real difference to the lives, prospects, and outcomes for all LGBTQ+ people.
Economy Minister urges businesses to take on an apprentice06/02/2023 13:05:00
A young man with additional learning needs who is particularly passionate about ice hockey, is helping community sport clubs in north-east Wales boost the number of people taking part in sport by becoming an apprentice sports coach, thanks to the support of the Welsh Government’s shared apprenticeship scheme.
Welsh Government statement on planned industrial action06/02/2023 11:10:00
Welsh Government announce an enhanced pay offer has been made to health trade unions.
Gigabit? Gigalot! Consultation opens on proposals to require all new homes built with download speeds of 1Gbps03/02/2023 14:15:00
The Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething and the Minister for Climate Change Julie James have announced a consultation into proposals to require housing developers to ensure all new build houses be equipped with gigabit broadband capability.
Here’s how £1.6bn record transport funding is being used across Wales03/02/2023 12:15:00
Brand new trains, hydrogen fuelled buses and tripling walking and cycling routes - these are just some of the ways the Welsh Government plans to ‘make the right thing to do, the easy thing to do’ according to Deputy Minister Lee Waters.
New stats show more than 2,600 affordable homes were built in Wales in the last financial year02/02/2023 15:10:00
New stats published today show that 2,676 additional affordable homes were built in Wales in 2021/2022.
More funding for organisations who help everyone use more Cymraeg02/02/2023 12:25:00
Community-based language initiatives and local Welsh language newspapers are some of the organisations receiving a share of almost £260,000 to help us all use more Cymraeg.
Plan to address NHS workforce challenges01/02/2023 13:20:00
The Welsh Government has today set out its plans to address the challenges of staffing the Welsh NHS.