Trelleborg growth a testament to North Wales facilities and skills

North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has praised a Deeside company which is a trusted leader in marine, offshore and infrastructure solutions, offering cutting-edge safety systems for the transfer of oil and gas from cargo ships to the shore.

The Minister visited Trelleborg’s marine operations, based in the Hawarden Business Park, which has grown over the past few years after receiving £175,000 business finance support from the Welsh Government to move from two smaller buildings to a larger, single facility with a combined value of £2.5m.

The move, creating nine new jobs and safeguarding 45, has allowed the company to install state of the art servers which has further improved the company’s unique product, Ship Shore Link. It has also seen the company move into data hosting.

Trelleborg also provides ship performance monitoring systems which can help operators to reduce emissions and operating costs for vessels.

Deeside is the ideal location for the company’s international sales and service teams, with rapid access to Manchester and Liverpool airports.

Dave Pendleton, Managing Director of Trelleborg’s marine operations in the UK, said:

We are delighted with the assistance from the Welsh Government in supporting the development of our facility in Hawarden. Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure have been operating out of the area since the company was set up nearly twenty years ago as an SME. In that time, we have seen our business expand from a small office to become globally recognised experts in the provision of marine technology solutions. Investing in the site confirms Trelleborg's belief that the region continues to provide the skills base and supply chain required to support the growth of our business.

North Wales Minister, Lesley Griffiths: