Trial begins on school day reforms in Wales

A trial that guarantees extra school sessions for learners in Wales is now underway, Education Minister and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced.

Over 1,800 learners will take part in the trial, benefitting from five hours of extra activity per week over a ten week period.

The trial, which follows a government commitment to explore reform of the school day, is focused on supporting disadvantaged pupils and schools particularly affected during the pandemic. The plans draw on international models and proposals made by the Education Policy Institute.

Teachers have decided how and what is delivered in each of the thirteen schools and one college during the trial period, working with external partners or adapting existing activities such as after school clubs.

The scheme is a commitment of the Welsh Government’s Co-Operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru. The results of the trial and the next steps will be considered with Plaid Cymru as part of the Co-Operation Agreement.

One of the schools involved in the trial is Abertillery Learning Community who will be providing after-school provision for an hour a day as part of the trial, including additional sporting activities such as Mixed Martial Arts.

Jeremy Miles yesterday said: