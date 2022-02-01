Welsh Government
|Printable version
Trial begins on school day reforms in Wales
A trial that guarantees extra school sessions for learners in Wales is now underway, Education Minister and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced.
Over 1,800 learners will take part in the trial, benefitting from five hours of extra activity per week over a ten week period.
The trial, which follows a government commitment to explore reform of the school day, is focused on supporting disadvantaged pupils and schools particularly affected during the pandemic. The plans draw on international models and proposals made by the Education Policy Institute.
Teachers have decided how and what is delivered in each of the thirteen schools and one college during the trial period, working with external partners or adapting existing activities such as after school clubs.
The scheme is a commitment of the Welsh Government’s Co-Operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru. The results of the trial and the next steps will be considered with Plaid Cymru as part of the Co-Operation Agreement.
One of the schools involved in the trial is Abertillery Learning Community who will be providing after-school provision for an hour a day as part of the trial, including additional sporting activities such as Mixed Martial Arts.
Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
We know from research that young people can gain in confidence and well-being from this approach, especially disadvantaged learners.
Programmes which provide enriching and stimulating additional sessions and support learners to re-engage with learning can have a greater impact on attainment than those that are solely academic in focus.
The trial is a great opportunity to gather further evidence on how we use and structure time at school and how that might evolve in the future. We will be learning how these additional sessions might improve well-being, academic progression and increased social and cultural capital.
As we move forward, we will continue to support schools with even stronger community engagement so that we deliver on our mission to tackle the impact of poverty on educational attainment and achieve high standards for all.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/trial-begins-school-day-reforms-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales’ Cultural Recovery Fund 3 opens to new entrants31/01/2022 14:05:00
The third round of the Welsh Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund opens for applications today, with businesses and organisations who have not previously received support under the fund now eligible to apply, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has confirmed.
New Chair for the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales announced31/01/2022 11:05:00
Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans recently (28 January 2022) announced the appointment of Beverley Smith as Chair to the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.
Statement by the Chief Medical Officer COVID-19 Review: 26 January 202228/01/2022 16:05:00
Chief Medical Officer for Wales statement on COVID-19 review: 26 January 2022.
Extra £4.5 million investment in sporting facilities key to recover from pandemic, Dawn Bowden28/01/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing a further £4.5 million of capital funding this year in new sport facilities across Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden yesterday announced.
Wales completes move to alert level 028/01/2022 11:05:00
Wales will move fully into alert level 0 today as coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
New Vice Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board announced27/01/2022 14:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan recently (25 January 2022) announced the appointment of Kirsty Williams as Vice Chair to Powys Teaching Health Board.
International travel27/01/2022 11:05:00
Statement given recently (25 January 2022) by the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS.
More than £4.5m to investigate and learn from hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections in Wales26/01/2022 16:25:00
More than £4.5m is being invested into a programme investigating hospital-acquired Covid-19 infections in Wales.
£17m funding for collaborative data research in Wales26/01/2022 13:25:00
An initiative that has transformed how de-identified administrative data can be securely used to provide insight into social and economic issues in Wales is set to continue thanks to an investment of almost £17 million.