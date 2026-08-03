Trial date set for individual charged with illegal promotions

On 30 July 2026, Lucy Beck attended Southwark Crown Court for a hearing in relation to unauthorised promotions on social media.

Ms Beck entered a not guilty plea and the date of her trial has been set as 12 June 2028.

It is alleged that Ms Beck promoted buying and selling Foreign Exchange Contracts for Difference through social media accounts and websites, without being authorised to do so, contrary to sections 21 and 25 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Notes to editors