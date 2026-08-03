Financial Conduct Authority
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Trial date set for individual charged with illegal promotions
On 30 July 2026, Lucy Beck attended Southwark Crown Court for a hearing in relation to unauthorised promotions on social media.
Ms Beck entered a not guilty plea and the date of her trial has been set as 12 June 2028.
It is alleged that Ms Beck promoted buying and selling Foreign Exchange Contracts for Difference through social media accounts and websites, without being authorised to do so, contrary to sections 21 and 25 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Notes to editors
- Lucy Beck’s date of birth is 30/04/1994.
- Anyone who believes they may have suffered loss in relation to this matter is encouraged to contact the FCA consumer contact centre on 0800 111 6768. Calls are free from UK landlines and mobiles.
- Fighting financial crime is central to the FCA’s 5-year strategy (PDF).
- Consumers can use the FCA’s Firm Checker to see whether a firm is authorised and has permission to offer the service it is promoting. The FCA’s InvestSmart website provides information to help people understand investment risks and make better informed decisions.
- The FCA enables a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/trial-date-set-individual-charged-illegal-promotions
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