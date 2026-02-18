Trial speeds up next generation of atomic clocks

Dstl’s trial has supported the development of next‑generation atomic clocks for the UK’s defence needs.

A trial led by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has helped develop a new generation of critically improved atomic clock technology for the UK military.

UK forces must be able to operate across all terrains, locations and climates. This requires crucial position, navigation and timing (PNT) data - mostly provided by satellite technology, such as GPS. This can easily be denied or interrupted, potentially impacting activities.

Matthew Aldous, formerly Dstl’s theme lead for Quantum Sensing, said:

Timing plays a massive role in society, such as navigation for emergency services to banks dispensing cash from machines. We are building the next generation of atomic clocks which will provide new capabilities, better performance and improved resilience. We are using our expertise to ensure our defence and security customers have a detailed understanding of advances in technology and how we can help them integrate and exploit it.

Clock details

Clocks require 3 components: a mechanism that creates a consistent frequency, a device that counts this frequency, and a method to convert the counter into a displayable time.

Atomic clocks use waves of light to energise atoms in such a way that produces a frequency that is significantly more accurate than traditional clocks.

Trial details

Dstl’s trial enabled atomic clock manufacturers to test individual components and entire devices. The long-term unattended operation provided a more realistic deployment test than is possible in a laboratory environment. This allows the innovators to better understand the robust standards required for specific military environments.

Commander Matt Steele, the Future Technology Officer for the Royal Navy’s Office of the Chief Technical Officer, said:

Having a navigation system that is precise, accurate and persistent to provide safe navigation underwater, whether for a crewed submarine or uncrewed vessel is critical for the Royal Navy. The experience gained from this, and previous trials has put the UK in a strong position to lead globally and help shape these technologies.

As well as improving current and future capabilities for the military, the trial could open up new markets and opportunities for UK industry.

One of the participants, Far Field Exploits, is a small enterprise founded by former military personnel. Director Simon Merrett said:

We make a wireless time and frequency transfer system for atomic clocks. We didn’t have the test and measurement expertise in house or the specialist equipment. Dstl provided both of those which was a great collaboration.

Next steps

A further trial is planned for 2027 which will focus on specific military challenges, expanding beyond just atomic clocks. The goal is by 2030 the UK will have deployed quantum navigation systems, including atomic clocks, on an aircraft for next-generation accuracy.