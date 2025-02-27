Trials for contactless ticketing in the North and Midlands takes another step closer

Contactless will offer simpler ticketing and a better experience for rail customers.

contactless ticketing is on its way to the North and Midlands with trials later this year

Yorkshire and the East Midlands will be the first to try out the new simpler way to travel

part of wider moves to overhaul the railways to put passenger experience at the forefront

Plans to trial simpler and more flexible ticketing across the North and Midlands have taken one step closer this week with trials on track for later this year.

The government is kickstarting the procurement process to find the suppliers who will run the technology for the trials across the East Midlands and Yorkshire. The successful bidders will work alongside Northern and East Midlands Railways to deliver the trials.

Unlike the previous roll out of pay as you go, these trials will use Global Positioning System (GPS) based technology. This will track your location on your train journey, ensuring you pay the best fare for the journey you take. For ticket inspections and to go through ticket barriers, a unique bar code will pop up in the app to be scanned.

The use of contactless ticketing offers passengers simpler, more accessible and more flexible train travel as well as a guarantee of the best value ticket on the day. By saving both time and money on a number of journeys, the trials will help to improve living standards and make working people better off – delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

Backed by government funding, the trials are part of plans to modernise our transport system, put passenger experience at the heart of the railways and drive more people back onto trains building on the government’s mission to deliver growth.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, yesterday said:

We’ve seen the success that contactless ticketing has on making journeys easier to navigate and attracting more people to our railways. It’s only right that we now look to expand contactless ticketing to other major cities across the North and Midlands, ensuring they can reap the economic benefits that simpler ticketing offers and that passengers are having a better experience.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Rail Delivery Group, yesterday said:

We are proud to support the pay as you go trials in Yorkshire and East Midlands. This is another step in making fares and ticketing easier for everyone. We are committed to developing a simpler fare system that not only meets passengers’ expectations but also supports the long-term growth of rail travel making customers experience of the railway better.

This follows the roll out of contactless ticketing at 53 stations across the South East. In the first 6 months of contactless ticketing being available at the first 6 stations, more than 268,000 entries and exits were made using contactless cards or mobile devices – showing how popular the system is with customers using those stations already.

The department is also working closely with Greater Manchester and the West Midlands to develop their proposals for rolling out contactless ticketing even further.

Alex Hornby, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, yesterday said:

Historically, ticketing across the rail industry has been far too complicated and so anything that makes the customer experience simpler has my vote. We’ve already seen a huge swing away from physical tickets to digital alternatives, which now make up over 80% of journeys on our network. The option to pay as you go is a development of that trend which we’re looking forward to introducing on selected routes very soon.

Oli Cox, Head of Commercial Strategy and Business Planning at East Midlands Railway, yesterday said:

We’re excited to be trialling digital pay as you go between Derby, Nottingham, and Leicester, making rail travel simpler and more convenient for our customers. We know that complex fares can sometimes be a barrier to travel, and this trial will help to remove that uncertainty – allowing customers to simply tap in and out via their phone – confident that they’re getting the best value fare for their journey.

Last week, the government launched a consultation on a landmark bill to rewire Britain’s railways, including committing to a further overhaul of ticketing and setting up a powerful passenger watchdog to give passengers a voice and hold train operators to account.

Rail media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000