Trials to make voting more accessible begin

The Welsh Government is working with a sight loss charity to improve the voting experience for disabled people by launching a series of accessible voting trials in Wales.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) recently published a report that found only a quarter of blind people felt the current system allows them to vote independently and in secret.

In response, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government has announced £25,000 of funding for trials that will explore ways to make polling stations more accessible ahead of the 2026 Senedd Election.

At the events, the Welsh Government, RNIB Cymru and electoral administrators are testing a variety of solutions with blind and partially sighted people to identify workable, cost effective, bilingual solutions.

The trials, which began this week in Cardiff, are evaluating various voting solutions, including:

The existing Tactile Voting Device (TVD), which is a plastic template that fits over ballot papers

A new tactile ballot paper overlay, which is a card template currently being tested in Scotland

Audio solutions to assist with ballot paper information

A mock telephone ballot paper information line

RNIB Cymru are working with local sight loss societies, including Sight Life and Vision Support, to recruit participants across Wales. Each event involves six to eight participants who will test and evaluate the different voting solutions.

One of the participants, Hannah Rowlatt said:

There are so many aspects of my life that, with a little planning and consideration of accessibility, I can do completely independently. Everything from scrolling social media to popping to the shops to choosing a new outfit. But voting at a polling station is something that just isn’t accessible to me and so many other blind and partially sighted people. I’m really looking forward to being a part of finding a solution that could make it easier for thousands of people to vote. By involving blind and partially sighted people in this process it makes it more likely that we’ll find a way of voting independently and in secret that really works.

These initial events, which will also be held in Wrexham, are focusing on sight loss and represent the first phase. Further trials are planned over the next year that will explore solutions for voters with other accessibility needs.

Attending the first event in Cardiff, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant said:

The RNIB’s findings that only half of blind and partially sighted voters said they were satisfied with their voting experience at the 2024 General Election shows this is a matter that needs to be taken very seriously. I am pleased to be taking action and very grateful for the support of RNIB Cymru and both Cardiff and Wrexham Councils in delivering these trials. Every voter should have the right to cast their ballot independently and in secret and these trials demonstrate our commitment to making elections in Wales more accessible and inclusive for all voters.

RNIB Cymru’s Director Ansley Workman said: