Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Tribunal upholds bans and fines for reckless adviser and fund manager
The Upper Tribunal has upheld the FCA's decisions to ban Stephen Joseph Burdett and James Paul Goodchild from working in financial services.
Mr Burdett and Mr Goodchild previously held senior roles at Synergy Wealth Limited (Synergy) and Westbury Private Clients LLP (Westbury), respectively.
The FCA banned the pair from working in regulated financial services for recklessly exposing pension holders to unsuitable investments.
The Tribunal also found that it was appropriate for the FCA to impose penalties of £265,071 on Mr Burdett and £47,600 on Mr Goodchild.
Because of Mr Burdett, 232 personal pension funds worth over £10 million were switched into high-risk investment portfolios that were obviously unsuitable. The portfolios were created and managed by Mr Goodchild at Westbury, with around 38% of overall holdings linked to a single offshore property developer.
Despite his knowledge that the portfolios were high-risk, Mr Burdett allowed Synergy’s customers to receive reports indicating that their money would be placed in low or medium risk portfolios. Mr Goodchild included the misleading terms 'cautious' and 'balanced' in the names of 2 of the 3 high-risk portfolios.
In addition, Mr Burdett acted as a director of Synergy despite knowing he did not have the required FCA approval to perform that function. He also failed to co-operate with the FCA’s investigation.
The FCA intervened in 2016 to protect consumers, stopping the pensions business of Synergy and Westbury. Both firms subsequently went into liquidation and were dissolved.
To date, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has paid out over £1.4m to victims.
Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'People trusted Mr Burdett and Mr Goodchild with their hard-earned savings and were badly let down. The pair worked together to switch customers' pensions into obviously unsuitable, high-risk investments.
'They made significant personal profits from their actions. We will not tolerate such conduct and are pleased that the Tribunal agrees.'
The Tribunal noted that 'Mr Burdett’s actions have shown little regard for the interests of Synergy’s clients, pension holders whose pensions were transferred to the Westbury SIPP and were invested in ways which Mr Burdett knew were obviously high risk and hopelessly inappropriate'.
In addition, the Tribunal found that 'As an experienced and qualified investment manager, Mr Goodchild must have known of the risk of putting together for pension holders of varying risk appetites portfolios with any significant levels of concentration of investment into an obviously high risk project... He completely ignored this risk, without regard to the interests of the pension holders'. The Tribunal was not satisfied that Mr Goodchild's 'cursory due diligence … was even remotely sufficient to constitute reasonable steps to ensure suitability.'
Notes to editors
- The FCA fined Mr Burdett £311,762, which the Tribunal reduced to £265,071. Following the hearing, Mr Burdett provided the Tribunal with evidence of tax he had paid on the financial benefit received, which the Tribunal accepted and deducted from his penalty.
- Link to the UTTC decisionLink is external.
- Read the Decision Notice for Stephen Joseph Burdett (PDF).
- Read the Decision Notice for James Paul Goodchild (PDF).
- Synergy and Westbury have been dissolved.
- Find out more information about the Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chambers)Link is external.
- Affected customers should contact the FSCSLink is external on 0800 678 1100. The FSCS deals with compensation claims when financial firms go out of business. It is an impartial, free service that was set up by Parliament to protect customers.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/tribunal-upholds-bans-and-fines-reckless-adviser-and-fund-manager
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA fines former chief executive of Carillion plc (in liquidation)18/02/2026 10:10:10
The FCA has fined Richard Howson £237,700 for his part in misleading statements being issued by Carillion plc.
New protections confirmed for Buy Now Pay Later borrowers11/02/2026 16:20:00
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from stronger protections from 15 July 2026, following the Government's decision to bring the sector under the FCA's regulation.
FCA takes action against HTX to stop illegal financial promotions11/02/2026 15:20:00
The FCA has begun legal proceedings against global crypto exchange HTX (formerly Huobi) for illegally promoting cryptoasset services to UK consumers.
FCA fines two individuals a combined £108,731 for insider dealing11/02/2026 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Dipesh Kerai and Bhavesh Hirani for insider dealing in shares of Bidstack Group Plc.
FCA and SRA issue joint warning to firms representing motor finance commission claims05/02/2026 12:20:00
The FCA and Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) have today issued a joint warning to claims management companies (CMCs) and law firms involved in motor finance commission claims to make sure consumers don’t have multiple representatives for the same claim and are not charged excessive termination fees.
Regulators announce first firms to join Scale-up Unit05/02/2026 11:20:00
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have announced the first cohort of banks and building societies to benefit from their joint Scale-up Unit.
FCA seeks views on how to help close the protection gap30/01/2026 10:25:00
The FCA has called on the insurance industry to help more consumers access products that support them and their families if they become critically ill or die.
Emil the Seal hijacks Waterloo station to warn commuters about investment scams30/01/2026 09:25:00
FCA stunt launches new Firm Checker tool as around 700,000 people lose money to investment scams.