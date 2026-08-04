Financial Conduct Authority
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Tribunal upholds FCA ban on pair involved in pension transfer advice and reduces fines
The Upper Tribunal upheld the FCA's decision to ban Richard Fenech and Heather Dunne from working in financial services.
The Tribunal agreed that both acted dishonestly by providing a backdated appointed representative agreement to the FCA.
The Tribunal found that Ms Dunne falsely claimed she had given advice to some pension schemes before she had done so. Also, that she had failed to take proper care when giving pension transfer advice. Meanwhile Mr Fenech failed to properly oversee her work.
Ms Dunne advised about 92% of her clients to move out of defined benefit pension schemes between April 2015 and June 2017. This led to more than £126m being transferred, including when it was not in clients’ best interests.
The FCA had based both fines on the finding that all of Ms Dunne's advice breached regulatory requirements. The Tribunal ruled that the fines should reflect its finding that 18% of Ms Dunne's clients received unsuitable advice. It also ruled that only the income Mr Fenech earned from his relationship with Ms Dunne should count towards his fine.
Therese Chambers, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said:
“We welcome the Tribunal's ruling, which supports our decision that Mr Fenech and Ms Dunne are unfit to work in financial services.
“The Tribunal agreed that the FCA must be able to rely on those it regulates at all times, including in periods of stress and high pressure. These individuals failed that test and breached the trust placed in them.
“Dishonesty and negligence have no place in our industry, and we will continue to take action against those who fall short of our standards.”
The Tribunal agreed fines were appropriate but reduced these to £41,230 for Ms Dunne and £16,046 for Mr Fenech.
Notes to Editors
- Upper Tribunal judgments: 27 April 2026Link is external and 27 July 2026Link is external.
- Ms Dunne and Mr Fenech have 14 days from the date of the Upper Tribunal's decision to appeal.
- Decision Notice 2024: Heather Dunne.
- Decision Notice 2024: Richard Fenech.
- Ms Dunne traded as an independent financial adviser under Heather Dunne Independent Financial Adviser (HDIFA) and was a pension transfer specialist. HDIFA was an appointed representative of Financial Solutions Midhurst Ltd (FSML), which was owned and run by Mr Fenech.
- Information for customers wishing to make a complaint to the Financial Services Compensation SchemeLink is external.
- The FCA is committed to balancing thoroughness with speed, so that future investigations are both rigorous and timely. See: Change for the better: the FCA’s evolving approach to enforcement.
- In 2021, the FCA confirmed measures to improve the defined benefit pension transfer market. Read the finalised guidance.
- See the FCA’s defined benefit pension transfer advice checker to check if you received poor transfer advice.
- See the FCA’s work on improving oversight of appointed representatives.
- Decisions of the Upper Tribunal are published on its websiteLink is external.
- Read the FCA Press Notice, December 2024.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/tribunal-upholds-fca-ban-pair-pensions-advice
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