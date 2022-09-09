Statement made by the First Minister from Bute House in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

Like everyone across Scotland, the United Kingdom, indeed the world, I feel a deep sense of sadness on the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to The King, The Queen Consort and to the entire Royal Family.

There will be many opportunities, in the coming days, to reflect fully on The Queen’s extraordinary life and service.

For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been the great constant in our national life.

She has inspired us, on occasion comforted us and always personified values we hold dear.

Throughout her reign she performed her duties with exceptional wisdom, dedication and fidelity.

Scotland loved, respected and admired her.

And by all accounts, Her Majesty was rarely happier than when she was here in Scotland at her beloved Balmoral –

a fact I have been privileged to observe personally.

I hope it will be a source of comfort to her family that she spent her final days in a place that she loved so much.

This is a moment of acute loss and profound sadness, it also a moment of enormous significance.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth marks the end of an era.

Our nation is in mourning.

My heart and my thoughts – and I know those of people across Scotland – are with the Royal Family at this deeply sad moment.