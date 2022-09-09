Information Commissioner's Office
Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen
Statement given by John Edwards, Information Commissioner:
“My condolences are with the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. The nation’s warmth and respect for the Queen shone through during the Jubilee, and my thoughts are with people across the country and the Commonwealth this morning."
