Trio detained in recycling fraud investigation

Two men and a woman have been arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, the Environment Agency announced yesterday (Wednesday 30 July 2025).

In raids this week, Environment Agency officers worked with North West Regional Organised Crime Unit to apprehend the individuals as part of an investigation into illegal recycling paperwork, which is often used by organised criminal gangs to launder money.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at a property in Bolton with a 42-year-old man, also from Bolton, detained. A 21-year-old woman was also arrested at a property in Chorley.

After being interviewed, the suspects have been released pending ongoing investigations and evidence gathered during the arrests will support action going forward.

Lauren Pigg, Deputy Director for Environmental Markets and Regulation at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

We are putting an end to fraudulent activity in the recycling sector, which undermines law-abiding businesses and harms our precious environment. The Environment Agency is now thoroughly examining all the evidence gathered in these raids to further progress the investigation and deliver justice.

DCI Chris Maddocks from the NWROCU’s Economic Crime Team yesterday ​said:

This operation highlights the importance of strong collaboration between law enforcement and regulatory partners. We remain committed to tackling fraud in all its forms and to supporting partner organisations such as the Environment Agency in holding those responsible to account. We will continue to ensure that organised criminal activity in this space is identified and disrupted at every level.

The Packaging Producer Responsibility Regulations were introduced to oblige the producers of waste packaging made from materials such as plastic, glass and cardboard to contribute towards the financial cost of recycling and disposing the waste.

Businesses that meet the criteria are required to prove they have made a financial contribution by purchasing credits, known as Packaging Export Recovery Notes, from waste reprocessors or exporters. However, the credits have a monetary value which means organised criminal gangs can look to infiltrate the sector and engage in high value fraud and money laundering.

In 2024, the Environment Agency launched a new Economic Crime Unit to boost its efforts to tackle money laundering and carry out financial investigations in the waste sector.

Conducted by the Investigations and Disruption Team who are dedicated to investigating waste fraud, this arrest marks another vital step in their work, in partnership with the Economic Crime Unit, to ensure those working in waste management do the right thing.

If a member of the public has any information that may assist with this investigation, they should call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. They can also report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or their website.