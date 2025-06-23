Trio of men guilty of repeatedly raping 12-year-old girl over a three-day period

Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period.

Kevin Horvath and Ivan Turtak saw her in a supermarket car park in Dover on 11 August 2024 and encouraged her to get in their car. She was then given drugs, including crystal meth and amphetamine, and was passed between the two men and a third defendant, Ernest Gunar, who repeatedly raped her and subjected her to sexual acts.

During that time, whenever they went out in public, she was told that she would be killed if she tried to talk to anyone or tried to run away. She was able to escape from them after she woke up before them on 13 August and was found by police in Dover. Her phone had been taken from her and was later found in Horvath’s car.

Catherine Wear from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The three defendants took a 12-year-old from the street, took full advantage of her, plying her with drugs and using her for their own horrendous gratification.

“None of us can underestimate the impact this has had on her. When she was first found by police, she was unable to tell them what she had been put through, as she was so scared, and the details only came out gradually after that.

“Thanks to her courage in detailing what happened to her, despite the obvious distress that caused her, these three dangerous men have now been brought to justice for the appalling and callous crimes they committed against her.

“We hope these verdicts bring some small comfort to her as she starts to rebuild her life.”