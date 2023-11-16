Tripods: Building a Connected Delivery Profession

Blog posted by: Lianne Mellor, 14 November 2023 – Categories: delivery profession, Our services.

Introducing Tripods

This blog explores the transformative impact of 'Tripods', a novel approach that connects Delivery Managers from other government departments. They meet regularly to share experiences and support each other. It’s a small idea that’s had a big impact on the culture of some of the largest departments in government.

The Birth of Tripods

I was invited to speak at a DWP delivery management away day. During the day, I had an idea and approached their Head of Role, Barry Traish.

How might we…

Connect across government for the benefit of individuals and our departments?

Help people grow their networks?

Share ideas, good practice & lessons learnt across government?

Create a safe space for people to challenge, grow & learn?

Increase a sense of belonging & job satisfaction?

Defining Tripods

Barry & I met up to discuss how we could join our communities together. The initial idea was to create micro-networks of 3 people. We came up with the following definition of what Tripods are;

A peer group of 3 people – Helping to avoid power dynamics or deferring to the most senior person. It also means if someone cancels last minute, 2 people can still meet

– Helping to avoid power dynamics or deferring to the most senior person. It also means if someone cancels last minute, 2 people can still meet Meet regularly to discuss challenges, share experiences, ask questions & support each other

to discuss challenges, share experiences, ask questions & support each other Share a common profession (delivery)

(delivery) From X-Gov

At different stages of their career journey

Mutually supportive – All members give & receive support – It’s not a 1-sided conversation

– All members give & receive support – It’s not a 1-sided conversation It’s not formal mentoring / coaching

We started small & launched our pilot with 3 departments; MoJ, DWP & OFSTED. We matched 111 people into 37 Tripods.

Lessons Learnt & Tips for Success

The value that people gain from being in a Tripod is directly related to the amount of effort that the whole Tripod puts into it. Once people are able to experience the value of being part of a small, supportive network for themselves, the benefits start to be realised. We created a few tips for success;

Just do it! – Contact people immediately do not put it off

– Contact people immediately do not put it off Rinse & repeat – Find a repeatable slot that works and set up an invite - Easy!

– Find a repeatable slot that works and set up an invite - Easy! Keep an open mind – You may be matched with people who work in very different or very similar roles. Everyone has something to contribute & to gain from being matched together, it's up to you to find out what that is

– You may be matched with people who work in very different or very similar roles. Everyone has something to contribute & to gain from being matched together, it's up to you to find out what that is The train keeps rolling – We created Tripods so even if only 2 people can attend, conversations still happen. Don't let a last-minute cancellation throw you off course, the third person can pick up again with you next time

– We created Tripods so even if only 2 people can attend, conversations still happen. Don't let a last-minute cancellation throw you off course, the third person can pick up again with you next time Give structure & purpose – A simple shared document can capture ideas for future topics. Use techniques like Lean Coffee or ‘Manual of Me’ to give structure to your time

– A simple shared document can capture ideas for future topics. Use techniques like Lean Coffee or ‘Manual of Me’ to give structure to your time Balance your triangle – Create space for equal voice, for everyone to give & receive.

Expanding & Sustaining the Initiative

Following a successful pilot we were able to extend the scheme out to Government Digital Service (GDS), Home Office, Health & Safety Executive (HSE), Department for Education (DfE), Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) & Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (DLUHC).

We aim to inspire others by sharing our approach and successes. We encourage readers to consider implementing a similar initiative into your organisations and invite you to reach out to let us know how you get on.