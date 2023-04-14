Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Troika and European Union Envoys statement on Sudan
Special Envoys and Representatives from France, Germany, Norway, the UK, USA, and the EU have issued a statement on heightened tensions in Sudan.
We, the Special Envoys and Representatives from France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union are deeply concerned by reports of heightened tensions in Sudan and risk of escalation between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.
Escalatory actions threaten to derail negotiations toward the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government. We call on Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to take active steps to reduce tensions. We urge them to hold to their commitments and engage constructively to resolve outstanding issues on security sector reform to establish a future unified, professional military accountable to a civilian government.
Now is the time to enter into a final political agreement that can deliver on the democratic aspirations of the people of Sudan.
Establishing a civilian-led transitional government is essential to address Sudan’s urgent political, economic, security, and humanitarian challenges, and is the key to unlocking international assistance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/troika-and-european-union-envoys-statement-on-sudan
