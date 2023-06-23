National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Truck driver googled how to avoid sniffer dogs before getting arrested with £23m cocaine
A lorry driver who tried to smuggle hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK on behalf of an organised crime group has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years.
National Crime Agency investigators found evidence that Darryl Sellars, aged 33, from Crowle near Scunthorpe, was in contact with other members of the criminal network in the run up to the attempt, which happened on 28 February 2023.
Examination of his computers found that he had searched the internet for ‘helpful tips when dealing with police sniffer dogs’ and ‘how to conceal drugs from drug-sniffing dogs’.
Overnight on the 26 February Sellars travelled out in his lorry to the Netherlands to collect the drugs.
He was arrested after returning on a ferry from the Hook of Holland into the port of Killingholme in north Lincolnshire two days later.
Border Force officers discovered 290 kilos of cocaine hidden amongst a load of frozen mushrooms. The haul would have had a street value of more than £23 million.
He was questioned by officers from the NCA and Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit before being charged with class A importation offences.
Sellars pleaded guilty at his first court hearing and was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday [Thursday 22 June].
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Lee Stanton said:
“Organised crime groups need smugglers like Sellars to bring their contraband into the UK.
“His was an important role in a wider criminal network, and our investigation into that network continues.
“Working with partners like Border Force and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit we are determined to do all we can to target and disrupt the criminal groups involved in trafficking drugs into the UK.”
Christina Brown, Regional Director of Border Force North said:
“Border Force remain committed to working round the clock to intercept drug supply chains and will continue work closely with our counterparts to identify and prevent the new methods criminals take to smuggling illegal drugs.
“With thanks to the joint efforts of the NCA, Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and Border Force, over £23 million worth of cocaine has been prevented from plaguing UK streets.”
Anyone with information about this type of illegal activity, particularly lorry drivers who we know can be approached by organised criminals, should contact the police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/truck-driver-googled-how-to-avoid-sniffer-dogs-before-getting-arrested-with-23m-cocaine
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA arrests alleged organiser of Mediterranean migrant crossings on ‘death trap’ boats23/06/2023 10:10:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man suspected of masterminding the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from north Africa into Italy.
Teacher paid £65,000 to commission the abuse of children in India22/06/2023 09:15:00
A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has pleaded guilty to paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children.
NCA dismantles UK arm of people smuggling crime group20/06/2023 16:15:00
Three alleged members of an Albanian organised crime group bringing migrants to the UK in small boats and HGVs have been arrested following a National Crime Agency operation.
Administrator of online forum for paedophiles jailed following NCA investigation19/06/2023 11:25:00
A Devon man who set up an online forum for sharing indecent images of children has been sentenced to three years in jail.
Two arrests in Leicestershire over £120m cocaine haul hidden in charcoal16/06/2023 16:25:00
A major National Crime Agency operation against a suspected organised crime group that imported around 1.6 tonnes of cocaine into the UK has resulted in two arrests.
Dutch national extradited to UK over firearms seizure13/06/2023 15:25:00
A 34-year-old man from the Netherlands has appeared in court in the UK to face charges over the attempted importation of an AK47-style automatic rifle and handgun.
NCA freezes holiday home linked to South East Antrim UDA08/06/2023 14:15:00
A seaside holiday home in County Down believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences has been frozen as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency civil recovery investigation.
Alleged Kinahan organised crime group members arrested in Spain06/06/2023 11:15:00
Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.