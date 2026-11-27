If the MoD is to tackle its serious housing issues, it will have to, in effect, develop the capabilities of a property developer. But in a new report into the state of service family accommodation (SFA), the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warns that the MoD severely lacks the skills and expertise it will need to successfully implement a housing strategy of this size and complexity, despite being currently the UK’s third largest housing provider.

The MoD estimates that 90% of military homes require modernisation, and it did acknowledge to the PAC’s inquiry that it has “the wrong houses of the wrong size and the wrong shape in the wrong place.” However, the PAC has been left unconvinced that the MoD fully appreciates the gravity of the current accommodation situation for service personnel and their families. Overall satisfaction with SFA stood at 51% in 2025, and a 2026 survey put satisfaction with maintenance responses in SFA at 39%. This is unacceptably low, particularly given the impact of poor housing on service personnel's quality of life and the risks it poses to recruitment and retention.

The PAC is calling on the MoD to establish military housing standards which reflect the quality of housing that personnel and their families should expect.

MoD’s 10-year housing strategy involves plans to support the development of over 100,000 homes on the defence estate, with an aim to rebuild or renew 50,000 properties. The projected improvement rate of the estate is around 1,000 substantial property improvements per year, which the MoD expects to double as the programme progresses. The PAC’s inquiry finds that successfully implementing this strategy will not be easy in a competitive market with skills shortages.

It is imperative that the MoD have access to the right skills and expertise as it embarks on this project, and the PAC’s report calls on it to explain how it intends to build a workforce with the skills it will need, including, but not limited to, property professionals with a range of legal, architectural, surveying, planning, commercial and agency skills, and expertise in digital; planning; property and construction management, financial appraisal; commercial affairs; operational housing and acquisitions.

The MoD recognised the risks to value for taxpayers’ money if it found itself competing against the private sector regarding land development. It stated that this is not its intention, and that it plans to employ more of a partnership model. The PAC’s report invites the MoD to explain how it will do this. It also recommends it explain whether there is any overlap between its plans for housebuilding on the defence estate, and the government’s work to house asylum seekers and those who have arrived in the UK through resettlement schemes - while it told the PAC’s inquiry that its intention is to build over 100,000 homes, it also said that what happens to them afterwards will depend on policy choices made at the time.

Chair quote

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “The sale in 1996 of the service family accommodation estate to Annington Homes was a £14.5bn disaster for the taxpayer. The decision to farm out the estate’s maintenance for short-term gain is at the root of the appalling housing conditions that our service men, women and their families have had to put up with, and our report makes clear that this happened in part due to a lack of financial expertise on the part of government. We therefore congratulate the MoD for finally getting out of this poor deal, which was carried out with all the skill of civil servants working at their best.

“The government must therefore be alive to the fact that it now has on its hands a gigantic estate that needs all the skills of a major property developer to bring to an acceptable condition for its occupants - skills which, with the best will in the world, the MoD currently does not possess. A lack of expertise was what brought the MoD to this pass in the first place as part of the original terrible deal - a lack of expertise must not lead to it letting down another generation of service men and women for a second time. This is the third time our Committee has scrutinised this state of affairs since the original deal was struck. We do not want to be here again.

“We therefore sincerely hope the recommendations in our report assist the MoD in delivering its Defence Housing Strategy. Those who make this housing their homes, as part of their service to our nation, deserve no less.”