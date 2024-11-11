Chatham House
Trump and his growing number of European allies threaten the European project
EXPERT COMMENT
With Trump in the White House, a key challenge for Europe will be the growing transatlantic illiberal ties which risk undermining European unity.
As the US presidential election result became clear, European leaders followed a similar formula when congratulating President-elect Trump. They offered their congratulations, mentioned previous good working relations with the US (special points for a nod to long-standing relations), and – most importantly – emphasized the need for this to continue for the benefit of the citizens of both their country and the US.
The formula was a telling sign of the political bartering most European heads of state expect with Trump back in the White House. The exception, of course, were Trump’s European allies who were simply ecstatic.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/11/trump-and-his-growing-number-european-allies-threaten-european-project
