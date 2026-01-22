Chatham House
|Printable version
Trump, Diego Garcia and the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ in the Indian Ocean
EXPERT COMMENT
US concerns about the status of its base in the Chagos Archipelago is understandable in a region of huge strategic importance. But solutions are possible that can satisfy all parties.
On 20 January, Donald Trump said that the UK’s deal to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius was an ‘act of total weakness’ and ‘great stupidity’. He argued that such weakness on the part of US allies is a reason why the US must acquire Greenland.
Trump has justified his insistence on US control of Greenland in part by concerns about the encroaching presence of China and Russia in the north Atlantic and Arctic regions. Now this argument is being extended to the Indian Ocean over sovereignty in the Chagos Archipelago.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/01/trump-diego-garcia-and-donroe-doctrine-indian-ocean
