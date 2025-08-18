Chatham House
Trump is attacking Brazil to weaken BRICS – but his plan might backfire
EXPERT COMMENT
Trump is using Brazil to send a warning to other assertive middle powers. But the attack on a sovereign country’s democratic institutions risks damaging the United States’ global standing.
The US Trump administration has launched an unprecedented attack on Brazil’s government and judicial system. Alongside 50 per cent tariffs on Brazilian imports, the US has imposed sanctions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes who is prosecuting former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for plotting to overturn the 2022 election result.
This attack on Brazil is partly linked to Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda through which the US has built relationships with many anti-democratic leaders. But it is also a clumsy reaction to the global trend towards reforming the international system for which the US wants to punish BRICS countries like Brazil.
However, Trump’s plan could backfire. It risks undermining the global economy, increasing international delegitimization of the US and could strengthen Brazil’s alliances with China, Europe and the Global South.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/08/trump-attacking-brazil-weaken-brics-his-plan-might-backfire
