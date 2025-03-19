Chatham House
Trump may not listen, but the US should cooperate with the EU on Ukraine’s minerals
EXPERT COMMENT
Washington wants to secure Ukraine’s valuable raw materials in a headline-grabbing deal, but a joint partnership with the EU and Kyiv is mutually beneficial in the long term.
As Washington pushes for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Kyiv is also under pressure to sign a minerals deal that would grant the US access to its valuable raw materials.
The European Commission, in fear of losing out in the race to secure Ukraine’s rare earths, has made Kyiv a rival offer: a ‘win-win partnership’ to develop its minerals, building on existing cooperation and positioned as ‘mutually beneficial’ in contrast to Washington’s focus on extracting wealth as payment for its war support.
But rather than competing for access to Ukraine’s minerals, the US and the EU should pursue a joint US-EU-Ukraine minerals partnership. A transatlantic approach would enhance supply chain security, accelerate investments and help provide geopolitical stability, ultimately leading to better outcomes for Ukraine.
It would also benefit both the US and the EU, who could pool financial and technological resources while spreading the risks of a long-term investment that requires operating in dangerous circumstances.
