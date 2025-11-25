Trump pressures Ukraine to accept peace deal: Early analysis from Chatham House experts

EXPERT COMMENT

Chatham House analysts give their initial analysis after Zelenskyy was pressured by Trump to accept a White House plan to end the war with Russia.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has put pressure on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign on to a peace proposal or risk losing US support.

The White House’s 28-point draft plan was put together by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev and presented to Zelenskyy on Thursday by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.

The plan, as leaked to the news media, includes difficult concessions for Ukraine – ceding territory including the eastern Donbas region and reducing the size of its army. Trump reportedly gave Zelenskyy a deadline to accept by Thanksgiving Day (27 November).

