Trump, Stargate, DeepSeek: A new, more unpredictable era for AI?

EXPERT COMMENT

As the AI summit in Paris approaches, the US administration is taking a comparatively brakes-off approach on AI regulation. Can the UK and EU forge a leadership role on AI safety?

2025 is already proving a whiplash year for leaps and investments in artificial intelligence. On 19 January, China announced an AI investment fund, viewed as a response to tightened US export controls on chips.

On 21 January, US President Donald Trump announced the Stargate Project, a company that he said would invest an unprecedented $500 billion in developing US AI infrastructure, backed by technology companies OpenAI and Oracle, Japanese bank SoftBank and the Emirati sovereign wealth fund, MGX.

The following week, Chinese DeepSeek’s low-cost, ‘low’-chip and open-source AI model with reasoning capabilities caused market chaos, after it became clear it posed a challenge to a US-based OpenAI rival, o3. Leading chipmaker NVIDIA lost $600 billion of market value when the markets opened on 27 January.

DeepSeek has disrupted assumptions about who gets to develop powerful AI, and reignited doubts about the effectiveness of stringent US chip export controls.

But beyond intensifying competition between the US and China, these events signal a tectonic shift in US tech governance, toward a concentration of private-sector power in technology development and agenda-setting, characterized by division and unpredictability.

This unpredictable new era represents a significant challenge for European policymakers – but there may be limited opportunities to demonstrate leadership, too.

