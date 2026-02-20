Trump wants US energy dominance. Global markets may not agree

EXPERT COMMENT

At first glance, the Trump administration’s energy dominance policy appears to have been a success. But shifting energy market dynamics has proven difficult.

Ever since US President Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day in office last year, energy has been a major focus of his administration. He aims to achieve ’dominance’ by growing the fossil fuel, nuclear and critical minerals sectors to fill domestic markets and lead global ones. Renewables are pushed aside by revoking regulations, subsidies and even approved projects.

What is clear is that US oil and gas production are surging – oil to record levels, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports growing more than 20 per cent.

