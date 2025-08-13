Chatham House

Trump’s AI chip deal with Nvidia and AMD sets a dangerous precedent
EXPERT COMMENT
It may also undermine Washington’s ability to win the AI race against China.
The news that the Trump administration has struck a deal with US chipmakers Nvidia and AMD, allowing exports of some of the companies’ chips to China in return for a 15 per cent cut of revenue (to be paid to the US federal government), has been met with disbelief from national security, economics and legal experts alike.
US President Donald Trump said he brokered what he called a ‘little deal’ last week during a meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the White House. The significance of this decision is not primarily in China’s ability to access the chips themselves. The chips in question (Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308) are not cutting-edge and are unlikely to be gamechangers for China’s AI fortunes.
More significant is the precedent this sets for the Trump administration to potentially weaponize national security arguments and export control licenses as leverage in deals with private companies.
This is in many ways an unprecedented move. It not only risks significantly undermining Washington’s global credibility and leverage when it comes to its economic statecraft agenda, but also reflects a more structural weakness in the US approach to its technological competition with China.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/08/trumps-ai-chip-deal-nvidia-and-amd-sets-dangerous-precedent
