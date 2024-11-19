Chatham House
Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy will accelerate China’s push for global leadership
EXPERT COMMENT
Should a new US administration disengage from forums like the UN, Beijing’s plans to reshape global governance will be boosted. US allies should plan accordingly.
US President Elect Donald Trump has made no secret of his intention to adopt a hard-line stance on China, from his threatened 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports to his lining up of China hawks for his cabinet. This will prove to be a headache for Beijing, in terms of the bilateral relationship with Washington. But a new Trump administration also presents China with a major opportunity to expand its influence.
Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy will most likely see the partial or total withdrawal of the US from international organizations and initiatives that have been the cornerstones of its hegemony – creating a vacuum that Beijing will be keen to exploit. China will hope it is granted greater space to establish a global leadership role, and shape an increasingly multipolar world in its own interests.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/11/trumps-america-first-foreign-policy-will-accelerate-chinas-push-global-leadership
