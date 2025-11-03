Trump’s Asia tour moved to counter China’s critical minerals dominance

EXPERT COMMENT

Beijing’s dominance over supply chains will continue. But new US deals with Australia and across the region show rhetoric is now being matched by finance, aiming to take the sting out of any future export restrictions.

Presidents Trump and Xi’s ‘trade war truce’ announced during their summit on 30 October contains one very important provision: China has deferred export restrictions of rare earth materials for at least a year.

China’s dominance of global production and processing of metals and minerals needed for defence, energy transition, and AI has been a significant tool in the trade war with Washington, which has seen tit-for-tat exchanges of tariffs and export controls.

That has further heightened the growing awareness in the US and Western countries of a strategic vulnerability, leading to new forms of resource nationalism, with governments seeking to shore up supplies of critical minerals and reduce reliance on China.

