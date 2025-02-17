Trump’s ‘electroshock’ on Ukraine ends the debate: Europe cannot rely on the US for its security

EXPERT COMMENT

Europe will still hope to make good use of its cards in any peace negotiations Trump plans with Moscow. But now it must decide how to pay for its own defence.

The Munich Security Conference begins today with European leaders in a state of shock, following the news that President Donald Trump has spoken directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a 90-minute phone call. Trump evidently did so without consulting Ukraine or NATO allies. He announced the call after the fact, along with the news that direct negotiations to end the war in Ukraine would begin ‘immediately’. He proposed a summit in the near future in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With his actions the president has unilaterally lifted Putin’s diplomatic isolation and provoked astounded reactions across Europe. When the initial shock subsides, the significance of the change in US policy that this represents will sink in. The conference has much to consider – but at least certain truths are now painfully clear.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.