Chatham House
|Printable version
Trump’s ‘electroshock’ on Ukraine ends the debate: Europe cannot rely on the US for its security
EXPERT COMMENT
Europe will still hope to make good use of its cards in any peace negotiations Trump plans with Moscow. But now it must decide how to pay for its own defence.
The Munich Security Conference begins today with European leaders in a state of shock, following the news that President Donald Trump has spoken directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a 90-minute phone call. Trump evidently did so without consulting Ukraine or NATO allies. He announced the call after the fact, along with the news that direct negotiations to end the war in Ukraine would begin ‘immediately’. He proposed a summit in the near future in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
With his actions the president has unilaterally lifted Putin’s diplomatic isolation and provoked astounded reactions across Europe. When the initial shock subsides, the significance of the change in US policy that this represents will sink in. The conference has much to consider – but at least certain truths are now painfully clear.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/02/trumps-electroshock-ukraine-ends-debate-europe-cannot-rely-us-its-security
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Europe needs to make its own plan for peace in Ukraine – and rouse its people to the threat from Russia17/02/2025 16:10:00
President Trump refuses to commit the US to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty. Europe must agree how to fill the vacuum to have a hope of influencing negotiations with Putin.
Chatham House to host ‘War Diaries: Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children’ exhibition14/02/2025 10:10:00
Exhibition draws attention to the emotional and psychological toll of war on Ukrainian youth.
Events in the DRC show a new realpolitik is emerging in Africa – one that is fraught with danger13/02/2025 12:20:00
Apart from the heavy human cost, the return of hybrid warfare to the Democratic Republic of the Congo risks stability on the continent.
Despite Trump’s threats, Mexico is of fundamental importance to the US economy11/02/2025 13:20:00
Although there is a brief respite from the threat of tariffs, Mexican leaders must brace for tough times and focus on the long-term potential of the US–Mexico relationship.
Trump, Stargate, DeepSeek: A new, more unpredictable era for AI?11/02/2025 09:20:00
As the AI summit in Paris approaches, the US administration is taking a comparatively brakes-off approach on AI regulation. Can the UK and EU forge a leadership role on AI safety?
To defend Europe, the UK–EU reset should prioritize defence industrial cooperation10/02/2025 12:20:00
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week joined EU heads of government for a dinner in Brussels – the first British leader to do so since Brexit. On the menu: transatlantic relations and defence.
What the West can do now in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan07/02/2025 13:15:00
The country is suffering a humanitarian crisis that will deepen if US aid is halted permanently. And turning the country into a pariah state will serve no nation’s interest.
Warming India–Indonesia rhetoric belies challenges of Global South leadership04/02/2025 09:20:00
New Delhi and Jakarta share many development challenges and foreign policy objectives. But despite last week’s summit, there remain several challenges to realizing the full potential of the bilateral relationship.