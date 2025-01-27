Chatham House
|Printable version
Trump’s energy policies ignore the urgent lessons of the California fires
EXPERT COMMENT
The fires showed US vulnerability to severe climate events – and the need to prioritize financing for climate resilient infrastructure, regulation of construction, and funding of emergency services.
On his first day back in office, Donald Trump signed executive orders to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and revoked a host of other climate policies that were implemented by the Biden administration. These moves deepen vulnerabilities for communities worldwide – and for a United States that itself is unprepared for the challenges ahead.
The escalating impacts of climate change, such as the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, are stark reminders that the impacts of extreme weather events transcend political and social boundaries. Yet, in the face of these shared threats, politicizing climate action and perpetuating climate denial continue to distract from the urgent challenges posed by a world that surpassed the 1.5°C warming threshold in 2024, the hottest year on record.
Under the rallying cry of ‘drill, baby, drill,’ Donald Trump signed additional executive orders declaring a ‘national energy emergency’ aimed at expanding oil and gas drilling in Alaska, halting new offshore wind projects in federal waters, and ‘Unleashing American Energy’.
These day one actions ignore an uncomfortable truth: not only is climate change accelerating faster than anticipated, but the US is highly vulnerable and unprepared for the consequences.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/trumps-energy-policies-ignore-urgent-lessons-california-fires
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Netanyahu’s phase two dilemma: Political survival vs defying President Trump27/01/2025 16:20:00
Donald Trump has emerged as a forceful advocate for the ceasefire deal in Gaza. But adhering to it could break up the prime minister’s coalition and bring about the elections he fears.
Africa in 2025: Economic growth despite persistent problems27/01/2025 15:10:00
This year, Africa will be the second-fastest-growing region globally. But persistent problems, including poverty, the effects of climate change, and weak governance, are fuelling widespread social frustration.
The Belarus ‘election’ raises the question: When will Lukashenka step down?27/01/2025 12:20:00
The result in the presidential elections was all too predictable. But has a power transition already begun? And can the West prevent continuing Kremlin domination in the country?
Amid soaring US debt, can Trump balance fiscal challenges with campaign promises?22/01/2025 09:20:00
How Trump and Congress address looming fiscal challenges will have far-reaching consequences that could affect the foundations of US economic power.
After a Gaza ceasefire, what next for Palestinians, Netanyahu and the region?21/01/2025 10:20:00
Trump seems to have pushed Biden’s deal over the line. But the international community must maintain pressure on the parties to engage on a political settlement.
The tough dilemma Trump 2.0 poses for Beijing17/01/2025 14:20:00
It will be harder for China to balance the needs of its faltering economy with its international relations priorities. But there may be opportunities with Trump the dealmaker.
Trump’s ambiguous stance on China raises the risk of accidental conflict in the Indo-Pacific17/01/2025 12:20:00
The incoming US administration must reduce uncertainty over its stance on China or risk accidental escalation over flashpoints like Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?16/01/2025 11:33:00
If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.
The biggest economic risk from Donald Trump’s presidency is a loss of confidence in US governance13/01/2025 12:20:00
Trump’s economic policies may prove surprisingly benign in the short term. But steps that undermine domestic US institutions and international alliances would do serious and lasting damage.