Trump’s Gulf trip will bring fanfare and mega deals – but meaningful regional progress looks uncertain

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE will seek to deepen ties with Washington – but tariffs and oil prices worry Gulf states, as does continuing violence in Gaza.

Eight years to the day from his memorable 2017 state visit to Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump is again returning to the Gulf region this week. This broader tour is designed to foster economic partnerships, defence cooperation and regional diplomacy in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Trump is returning to a very different Middle East. Regional approaches to urgent issues have changed: Gulf leaders have entered a new era of pragmatic diplomacy and de-escalation, asserting greater autonomy and maturity in foreign policy decisions. They ultimately seek to present themselves as strong regional partners for the US while they navigate a shifting multi-aligned world.

Meanwhile, hanging over all discussions will be the war in Gaza. Any kind of significant progress on that issue looks unlikely, as Israel presses its military operations – but nothing can be entirely ruled out with a president whose sudden policy shifts have continued to surprise the region.

