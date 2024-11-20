Trump’s Latin America policy will be shaped by an ideological network of ‘Trumpista’ strongmen

EXPERT COMMENT

The region’s right-wing populists are ready to cooperate based on mutual admiration for the MAGA project. But their effectiveness as supporters of Donald Trump’s policy is uncertain.

Donald Trump has made no secret of his admiration for elected, populist autocrats, such as President Recep Erdogan in Turkey or President Victor Orban in Hungry. That affinity for elected strongmen extends to Latin America as well.

In some cases, as with former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, it includes extensive connections with his family and advisors. Bolsonaro has been sure to maintain links with Trump while out of power, participating in 2024’s annual pro-Trump Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Also attending that event was right-wing president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Trump has both praised and criticized Bukele, but his pick for US attorney general, Matt Gaetz, visited El Salvador in June with Donald Trump Jnr, lauding Bukele’s approach.

