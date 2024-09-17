Chatham House
Printable version
Trump’s plans invite environmental disaster. Harris takes climate change seriously, but lacks detail
EXPERT COMMENT
The outcome of the US election is consequential for the global climate agenda, through its potential impact on environmental governance and perhaps more importantly, its consequences for global trade and tensions.
It is well understood that November’s US presidential election could have dire consequences for global action on climate change. Donald Trump and his Republican Party define their campaign in part by opposition to policies that support the energy transition, often citing short term negative consequences for the US economy and great power competition with China.
Trump’s new Agenda for the 47th President (Agenda 47), and the formal Republican Platform 2024, feature promises to ‘on-shore’ manufacturing, especially reducing imports from China; to ‘Bring Home Critical Supply Chains; Buy American, Hire American; [and] Become the Manufacturing Superpower’ (p11); and to ‘Build the Greatest Economy in History’ (Ch 3).
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/09/trumps-plans-invite-environmental-disaster-harris-takes-climate-change-seriously-lacks
