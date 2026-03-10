Chatham House
|Printable version
Trump’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ coalition is destined to fail
EXPERT COMMENT
The Shield seeks to address serious security and narcotics issues in Latin America. But a detail-light, ‘Trumpista-only’ alliance repeats past mistakes in Latin America.
Latin America’s regional diplomatic history is littered with failed multilateral organizations. Some have disappeared, such as the Union of South American Republics (UNASUR) and the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas (ALBA). Others, such as the Latin American Parliament or the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC) continue to limp along, zombie projects of once high-minded goals.
This past weekend US President Donald Trump added one of his own.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/03/trumps-shield-americas-coalition-destined-fail
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Kurdish groups in Iran face risky dilemma amid unclear US endgame10/03/2026 12:20:00
The Trump administration has given mixed messages about its support for a potential Kurdish uprising, which would face a range of challenges against an uncertain backdrop.
Sánchez’s principled stand against Trump matters. So does Merz’s silence06/03/2026 15:10:00
Spain’s leader has taken a strong position in refusing the US demand to use Spanish bases to strike Iran. Europe should show solidarity in the face of Trump’s threats.
‘European preference’ signals a wider change of EU doctrine06/03/2026 12:20:00
The European Commission’s Industrial Accelerator Act has ‘Made in EU’ requirements that aim to adapt the bloc’s open market policy to geopolitical realities.
The rare earths race risks environmental disaster04/03/2026 14:20:00
Rare earth elements are essential for the green transition but the accelerating geopolitical race to reduce dependence on China carries great environmental risks.
Netanyahu’s biggest gamble04/03/2026 09:20:00
Regime change in Iran could secure election victory. But much depends on President Trump. And the risks for Israel’s diplomatic position – and even its US alliance – are high.
The Iran war exposes the limits of Russia’s leverage in a fragmenting regional order03/03/2026 16:25:00
The war will not affect Russian plans in Ukraine – but it will likely force a rethink of long-held Russian strategic concepts.
US and Israel attack Iran, killing Khamenei. Tehran launches counterstrikes: Early analysis from Chatham House experts03/03/2026 09:20:00
What do the attacks mean for the regime after the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? How will they affect ordinary Iranians, and the region? And what does President Trump hope to achieve? Chatham House experts provide insights.
With Iran attacks, President Trump is making the use of force the new normal – and casting aside international law02/03/2026 16:20:00
The attacks – and the assassination of Supreme Leader Khamenei – create precedents for other countries seeking to resort to force without consideration for the rule of law.