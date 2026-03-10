Trump’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ coalition is destined to fail

EXPERT COMMENT

The Shield seeks to address serious security and narcotics issues in Latin America. But a detail-light, ‘Trumpista-only’ alliance repeats past mistakes in Latin America.

Latin America’s regional diplomatic history is littered with failed multilateral organizations. Some have disappeared, such as the Union of South American Republics (UNASUR) and the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas (ALBA). Others, such as the Latin American Parliament or the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC) continue to limp along, zombie projects of once high-minded goals.

This past weekend US President Donald Trump added one of his own.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.