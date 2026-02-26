Chatham House
Trump’s tariff strategy is alive and well
EXPERT COMMENT
The State of the Union showed the president’s faith in the efficacy of tariffs is undimmed – despite the adverse Supreme Court ruling.
‘Are you tired of winning?’
President Donald Trump isn’t, he said on Tuesday night in his 2026 State of the Union address, drawing smiles from Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson, seated on the dais behind him.
Despite the setback inflicted by a recent US Supreme Court ruling, Trump left no doubt that he intends to continue using tariffs aggressively – in his words, to win some more.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
