Trump’s Venezuela attack should serve as a warning even to US allies

EXPERT COMMENT

A muted response to events in Venezuela shows allies still want to avoid confrontation with Washington. But that approach cannot last if the president seeks to force them into alignment with MAGA policy and cultural politics.

As recently as November 2025, it seemed that US partner governments’ worst fears about a second Trump presidency had not materialized.

Western governments have been able to point out that Ukraine is still in the fight and receiving support from Washington; that NATO is still functioning and receiving the occasional favourable comment from President Trump; And that China policy – while erratic – has not represented a complete reversal.

