Chatham House
|Printable version
Trust and the Trump Economy
EXPERT COMMENT
Attacks on economic data and institutions risk undermining trust at a crucial moment for the US economy.
Just over six months into the second Trump administration, the White House has declared it is delivering on its promise to ‘Make America Wealthy Again.’ The economy has indeed proven resilient despite policy whiplash, but underneath exuberant markets and splashy deals, warning signs are emerging.
As policymakers and market participants weigh vexing decisions ahead, the president has been accused of eroding confidence in vital economic data and institutions. These actions hinder efforts to understand and respond to shifting economic conditions, with ramifications for the US and global economies.
Following a spate of self-described wins, the administration is touting the success of its ‘America First economic agenda’. Economic growth rebounded in the second quarter; major stock indexes are near records; tariff revenue jumped; and the White House announced eye-popping investment commitments from companies and trading partners. The administration has not been shy about taking credit, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick proclaiming, ‘the Trump Economy has officially arrived’. But beyond framing and optics, durable results may prove elusive.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/08/trust-and-trump-economy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Iraq’s water crisis: Dammed by neighbours, failed by leaders14/08/2025 15:10:00
Scarcity of water is not only a national crisis for Iraq, but a growing driver of internal tension.
US intervention opens new page in Armenia–Azerbaijan peace talks but challenges remain14/08/2025 13:10:00
Regional powers and domestic politics threaten the persuasive optics of the White House summit.
Trump’s tariffs put strain on US–India ties, but relations will endure in the long run14/08/2025 12:20:00
Recent friction has pushed New Delhi to reaffirm its strategic autonomy and engage with China and Russia, but the US is still India’s key long-term partner.
Trump’s AI chip deal with Nvidia and AMD sets a dangerous precedent13/08/2025 09:20:00
It may also undermine Washington’s ability to win the AI race against China.
Eighty years on from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world should not forget the devastation wrought by nuclear weapons07/08/2025 14:20:00
The breakdown of nuclear diplomacy, misleading talk of ‘limited’ nuclear war and a lack of public awareness have produced a dangerously heightened risk.
The EU’s new AI code of practice has its critics but will be valuable for global governance07/08/2025 12:20:00
The EU’s rules and guidance will continue to be controversial as many countries move away from hard regulation of AI, but they offer vital lessons for the world’s approach to governing use of the technology.
The ICJ’s climate ruling: Is inaction on climate change now a legal liability?04/08/2025 12:20:00
The Court’s advisory opinion affirms that inadequate action on climate change may violate international law. Its findings could shape the contours of debate at COP30.
The UK should recognize a Palestinian state now30/07/2025 11:20:00
The time is right to make this symbolically important move, says Bronwen Maddox, but that should not distract attention from the most urgent task of securing relief in Gaza.