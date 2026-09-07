Trusted family members, friends, and carers stole £51 million from pensioners, City of London Police reveals

Older and vulnerable people are seeing millions of pounds stolen from them with the fraud committed by those closest to them, according to new figures released by the City of London Police, the national lead force for fraud.

Data from Report Fraud reveals that criminals stole £93.8 million through fraud by abuse of position during the 2025/26 financial year, with people aged 70 and over accounting for more than £51 million of those losses.

A total of 3,812 reports of fraud by abuse of position were made during the year. This type of fraud occurs when someone exploits a position of responsibility, authority, or trust to access and steal a victim's money, assets or property without lawful authority. Offenders are often family members, friends, carers, employees, or individuals entrusted to manage another person's finances or affairs.

**Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the Lead Force Operations Room at the City of London Police, said: **

"These offences can have a devastating impact because they are committed by people who have been trusted to act in the victim's best interests. "The fact that people aged 70 or over had more than £51 million stolen highlights the significant threat this fraud poses to older and sometimes more vulnerable members of our communities. "We want families, carers and those responsible for managing another person's affairs to know the warning signs and report concerns, so we can better protect those at risk." **

Mark Evans, Law Society of England and Wales president, said: **

“The impact of fraud extends far beyond financial loss, especially when it is carried out by those who are trusted by the victim. "We are proud to support the City of London Police’s campaign to raise awareness of fraud by Abuse of Position and encourage people to watch for warning signs and act quickly if something feels wrong. “Together we can maintain a level playing field for our community by staying aware and reporting any concerns.”

The data shows older people are disproportionately affected. Victims aged 70 and over accounted for more than £51 million in reported losses, while those aged 80 to 89 suffered the highest number of reports and the highest financial losses of any age group, losing almost £24 million.

Analysis of Report Fraud data identified a number of common offending methods. Many cases involved family members or close friends abusing their position to gain access to a victim's finances, often by stealing bank cards, obtaining banking details or making unauthorised transfers from accounts they could access through regular contact with the victim. In some instances, offending continued after a victim's death, with relatives allegedly manipulating wills or other legal documents to gain control of estates, property, and financial assets.

The data also identified 764 reports involving the misuse of powers of attorney, resulting in reported losses of £34.6 million. These cases typically involved offenders exploiting a position of legal authority to control a victim's finances and make unauthorised withdrawals for personal gain. The offending was often linked to elderly or vulnerable victims who relied on trusted individuals to help manage their affairs.

There were also 444 reports involving social care workers abusing their position, with reported losses totalling £13.3 million. These cases commonly involved offenders gaining access to victims' bank cards, financial information or personal belongings while providing care and support.

The findings highlight how offenders can target people during periods of vulnerability, including ill health, cognitive decline and bereavement. During the reporting period, dementia was referenced in 337 reports and victims were described as vulnerable in 359 reports. The data also identified reports involving probate and allegations of wills or estates being manipulated for financial gain, demonstrating how offenders can exploit individuals and families at some of the most difficult points in their lives.

The City of London Police is encouraging anyone who supports an elderly relative, acts under a power of attorney, is involved in administering an estate, or works within the care sector to remain vigilant for signs of financial abuse.

Most Abuse of Position reports made to the police come from family members of elderly or vulnerable people who rely on others for care and support with managing their finances.

We are encouraging organisations and members of the public to share the following guidance with patients, service users, and their family members:

**Review financial statements: **check financial statements regularly for any unauthorised transactions. If anything appears suspicious, contact the bank as soon as possible.

Watch for warning signs: be alert to unpaid bills, missing possessions, or unexpected changes to a will or bank account, as these may be indicators of financial abuse.

What to do if you are a victim of fraud by abuse of position:

**Tell your bank or card provider: **if you notice any financial transactions made without lawful authority, notify your bank or card provider as soon as possible.

**Act quickly if something feels wrong: **you can raise a safeguarding concern with your local authority’s adult social care team. If a solicitor or deputy may be misusing their role, you can report your concerns to the Office of the Public Guardian.

How to report it:

Report it to Report Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040. For more advice and to raise any concerns, contact the Office of the Public Guardian.