TSSA report: Sexual harassment has no place in the union movement, says TUC

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to a report by Helena Kennedy KC published yesterday (Wednesday), following an independent inquiry into sexual harassment and the wider culture at the TSSA union

“Yesterday’s report reveals a shameful and unacceptable culture of bullying and sexual harassment at the TSSA.

“Sexual harassment and bullying have no place in the trade union movement or any workplace. The TUC believes the women who came forward to share their experiences.

“I'm pleased the TSSA has committed to act on Helena Kennedy's recommendations and have asked the TSSA to meet with me and the TUC President to discuss next steps.

“This report must lead to genuine culture change. The union movement must be a place where women feel safe and supported.

“Tackling and preventing sexual harassment in our movement and in every workplace is a priority for the TUC and our member trade unions. The TUC will continue and step up our dedicated programme of training union officers and senior leaders to prevent sexual harassment.”