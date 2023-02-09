WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TSSA report: Sexual harassment has no place in the union movement, says TUC
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to a report by Helena Kennedy KC published yesterday (Wednesday), following an independent inquiry into sexual harassment and the wider culture at the TSSA union
“Yesterday’s report reveals a shameful and unacceptable culture of bullying and sexual harassment at the TSSA.
“Sexual harassment and bullying have no place in the trade union movement or any workplace. The TUC believes the women who came forward to share their experiences.
“I'm pleased the TSSA has committed to act on Helena Kennedy's recommendations and have asked the TSSA to meet with me and the TUC President to discuss next steps.
“This report must lead to genuine culture change. The union movement must be a place where women feel safe and supported.
“Tackling and preventing sexual harassment in our movement and in every workplace is a priority for the TUC and our member trade unions. The TUC will continue and step up our dedicated programme of training union officers and senior leaders to prevent sexual harassment.”
Editors note
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
- TUC sexual harassment working group: The TUC General Council established a sexual harassment working group in March 2021. It has worked together to provide advice, resources, training, and support for preventing sexual harassment in all workplaces starting with unions as employers. Through the working group, the TUC has trained nearly 50 senior leaders in the union movement in preventing sexual harassment.
The full report on the work of the TUC’s sexual harassment working group is available here:
https://www.tuc.org.uk/sexualharassmentworkinggroup
- In 2018, the TUC rules were updated to reflect this renewed focus on ending sexual harassment within our movement. The TUC rules are explicit and robust in stating our shared commitment to the elimination of all forms of sexual harassment and violence against women within our movement. Rule 1b states:
-
“It shall be a requirement of affiliation that an organisation has a clear commitment to promote equality for all and to eliminate all forms of harassment, prejudice and unfair discrimination, both within its own structures and through all its activities, including its own employment practices.”
