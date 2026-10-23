WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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TUC : Action alerts - October 2026
Support workers on strike, key TUC campaigns and more: actions from the October 2026 round up.
- Support the PCS petition to oppose the closure of the Torquay DWP office.
- Support the TUC's ongoing petition to stamp out zero-hours contracts and push back against the business lobby.
- Fill in the Union-edition Family Fortunes snap survey!
- Share any information about the history of LGBTQIA+ people in Wiltshire with this campaign.
- If you're in the Avon and Somerset area, fill in the West of England Women's Commission's survey on tackling misogyny.
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Output to stabilise but profitability squeeze to continue - CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/10/2026 10:05:00
Manufacturing output is expected to stabilise in the next three months, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey. That follows a decline in the three months to October, which extended a period of generally flat or falling production that began in mid-2022.
Audit Wales - Diabetes in Wales – is the NHS ready for the future?23/10/2026 09:05:00
Diabetes is one of the biggest long-term health challenges facing NHS Wales.
Further tax burdens on financial services would be an 'own goal for competitiveness', warns CBI Chief22/10/2026 15:05:00
Budget must give business breathing space and back wealth creation.
Barclays' bumper profits show need for bank windfall tax at Budget, TUC says22/10/2026 13:05:00
As Barclays announce bumper Q3 pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion – up 12% on the year – and bringing its 2026 profits to £8.4 billion so far – up 15% on the year – the TUC is today (Thursday) urging the Chancellor to increase taxes on banks at next week's Budget.
CBI responds to inflation data for September 202622/10/2026 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to inflation data for September 2026.
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government’s plans for a National Care Service Programme21/10/2026 11:15:00
Darren Hughes restates the contribution of social care and calls for cross-UK, cross-party working on reforms.
Children's Commissioner report – LGA response21/10/2026 10:15:00
Cllr Natalie Oliver, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Children’s Commissioner’s report Childhood Lottery
The NHS Alliance - NHS leaders need air cover for “inevitable difficult decisions” on maternity services21/10/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins highlights the need for political "air cover" ahead of difficult decisions about maternity services.
Covid inquiry – social care workforce was "unprepared" for pandemic - TUC20/10/2026 16:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the sixth report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, published today (Tuesday), which finds the Covid-19 pandemic "exposed and exacerbated the underlying fragility of the adult social care workforce"