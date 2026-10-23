Friday 23 Oct 2026 @ 11:05
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TUC : Action alerts - October 2026

Support workers on strike, key TUC campaigns and more: actions from the October 2026 round up.

Original article link: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/south-west/action-alerts-october-2026

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