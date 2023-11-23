WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Autumn Statement “is a plan for levelling the country down”
- Chancellor has confirmed “another round of punishing spending cuts to public services and investment”
- Cutting NI won’t make up for “13 continued “years of economic failure on living standards and growth”
- Growth forecasts revised down with real wages set to remain below 2008 level until 2028
- “The Conservatives have broken Britain. They cannot be trusted to fix it,” says TUC
Commenting on the Autumn Statement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“This is not a plan for rebuilding Britain. It’s a plan for levelling the country down.
“At a time when our schools and hospitals are crumbling – the Chancellor has confirmed another round of punishing and undeliverable spending cuts to public services and investment.
“Be in no doubt – if the Tories win the next election, even more austerity is on the way.
“Cutting national insurance won’t make up for 13 continued years of economic failure on wages and living standards.
“Jeremy Hunt has nothing to smile about when working people are on course for a 20-year real wage freeze.
“The Conservatives have broken Britain. They cannot be trusted to fix it.”
Editors Note’s
- TUC calculations of OBR forecasts show that real wages based on CPI are forecast to remain below their 2008 level until 2028
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
