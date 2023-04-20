TUC – Britain's “miserly” sick pay system is “punishing” low-paid workers

Commenting on the Resolution Foundation’s Low Paid Britain Report, which criticises the UK’s lack of decent sick pay, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Nobody should be plunged into financial hardship if they become sick.

“But Britain has one of the most miserly sick pay rates in Europe.

“This is disproportionately punishing low-paid workers and leaving them without a safety net.

“We must fix our broken sick pay system by making statutory sick pay available from day one and raising it to the level of the real living wage.

“The lack of decent sick pay cost us dear during the pandemic. The government should have learned this lesson.”