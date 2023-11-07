WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – British Steel “must halt” plans for mass job losses at Scunthorpe plant
Commenting on reports that British Steel plans to shut down its blast furnaces in its Scunthorpe plant with the loss of thousands of jobs, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“British Steel must halt these plans and get around the table with unions.
“Closing down the blast furnaces at the Scunthorpe plant would have a devastating impact on staff and the local community.
“Workers won’t stand back and watch as Britain’s steel industry is dismantled in real time.
“The Conservatives are presenting a false choice. Other countries have shown that it is possible to transition to zero-carbon steel making and protect good steel-making jobs for the future.
“We can do the same here. The UK badly needs a Biden-style industrial and climate plan.”
